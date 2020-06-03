Berry Global Announces Recycling Technology Project with Mondelēz

Berry Global Group, Inc. announced its collaboration with Mondelēz International to supply packaging containing recycled plastic for Philadelphia, the world’s most popular cream cheese.

Berry Global
Jun 3rd, 2020
The package contains plastic material recovered using advanced recycling technology from Berry’s partnership with SABIC, announced earlier this year.

Berry prides itself on its ability to provide sustainable, value-added packaging for leading brands around the world and is proud to collaborate with Mondelēz International to improve the sustainability of its packaging.

“We are pleased to partner with Mondelēz International in providing packaging made from this advanced recycling technology. By recovering and diverting plastic that would have otherwise been sent to landfill or incineration, we are working towards our common goal of promoting a circular economy,” said Jean-Marc Galvez, President of Berry’s Consumer Packaging International Division.

“This is an exciting project which demonstrates our ability to supply a leading worldwide brand with a solution to not only aid in their sustainability commitments, but which also aligns with Berry’s,” said Galvez.

