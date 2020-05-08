Placon Wins WorldStar Special Awards

The WorldStar awards are an annual award given by the World Packaging Organization and are the pre-eminent international award in packaging. WorldStar illustrates the continuous advancement of packaging design and technology to create a standard of packaging excellence. There are over 60 packaging award submissions and from those groups, the judges select three per category to compete for gold, silver and bronze. These categories are President’s Award, Sustainability Award, Marketing Award and Packaging that Saves Food Award. Placon was the only company among all submissions to win more than one Special Award.

The Bronze WorldStar Special Award – Marketing category was award to the PACLOCK Bi-Fold Clamshell. This package design allows PACLOCK to have 100% more space to hold graphic and product information within the package. More product information allows the end customer to read and learn about the product prior to purchase, which will increase point of sale by having more information at the fingertips of the customer.

Placon's stock food product, HomeFresh® Entrée was the winner of the Bronze WorldStar Special Award in the Packaging that Saves Food category. Designed to stack neatly, to avoid tipping over and causing a mess for the end user. It also features a leak resistant lid, vented or non-vented lid options and is microwavable. Simply microwave, wash and reuse. There is no better way to save food and make cleanup easier than with HomeFresh® Entrée containers.

“We are honored and excited to have been selected for our packaging designs. To have won two of these prestigious WorldStar awards is a very special honor for our entire team at Placon. The credit should go directly to our design and engineering teams as they have worked very hard to create packaging solutions that inspire and enhance customer interaction. These awards are another stamp of approval of the great work our teams are doing on a day-to-day basis and the great customer partners we work with to bring our packaging solutions to the marketplace,” said Dan Mohs, Placon’ s Chairman and CEO.

