Plastics Association Calls for Industry-Wide Shelter in Place Exclusion

“With more and more businesses being ordered to close during the pandemic crisis, it is critical that healthcare workers have access to plastic products. Single-use plastics can literally be the difference between life and death. Items such as IV bags and ventilator machines, which are of the utmost importance right now, have components made of single-use plastics. The single-use hospital gowns, gloves, and masks that protect our healthcare workers every day are also made of plastic. I would venture to say that every machine, piece of medical care equipment, hospital bed, examination scope and tool has a component made of plastic, most of which are molded to exacting tolerances, which is possible due to the resin and the machinery being used.

“Additionally, plastics play a vital role in many other areas such as protecting our food and keeping it fresh, which reduces contamination and waste. They contain water for those without access to a clean and safe source. Also, single-use plastic bags provide a sanitary and convenient way to carry our groceries home while protecting supermarket employees and customers from whatever is lurking on reusable bags.

“As the COVID-19 virus spreads across the country single-use plastics will only become more vital. We live longer, healthier and better because of single-use plastics. Our members are fully prepared to meet that demand and help protect our communities. These workers are essential to that fight.”



