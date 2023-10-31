New Tool: ProSource
Cup Noodles Moves to Microwavable Paper Cup

Ramen noodle mainstay Cup Noodles has made the switch from a polystyrene to a paper cup that allows consumers to quickly microwave the product and aligns with the company’s sustainability goals.

Anne Marie Mohan
Oct 31, 2023
The new paper cup for Nissin Foods' Cup Noodles will be made with 40% recycled fiber, will no longer require a plastic wrap, and will feature a sleeve made with 100% recycled paper.
Nissin Foods USA has announced that it is replacing the current polystyrene cup for its Cup Noodles ramen noodle soup with a new paper cup that will debut in early 2024. According to the company, this is a historic change for the brand, which has been in the PS cup since its U.S. introduction in 1973. The updated packaging for the on-the-go product is now microwavable, making the brand even more convenient for consumers to enjoy.

“Since its invention more than 50 years ago, Cup Noodles has become a cultural mainstay and a staple in households around the world,” says Michael Price, president and chief executive officer of Nissin Foods USA. “And while Cup Noodles will continue to have that same satisfying taste and iconic look, we continue to find ways to evolve the brand to support the current needs of our consumers, the environment, and the world. This updated packaging and the new paper cup marks an important milestone for Cup Noodles and a key step in our environmental commitment.”

   Read this related story on a microwavable, fiber-based cup for Kraft Mac & Cheese.

The new packaging will be rolled out across all flavors of Cup Noodles. Additionally, the cup will be made with 40% recycled fiber, no longer require a plastic wrap, and feature a sleeve made with 100% recycled paper. The new packaging is PS-free, removing the use of this plastic from the entire company portfolio.

In addition, for the first time ever, Cup Noodles will be microwavable, no longer requiring boiling water, thus significantly reducing cooking time, which Nissin says will allow consumers an even more convenient way to enjoy and cook their favorite instant ramen. Easily heated in two minutes and 15 seconds, the new packaging delivers a reliable, hassle-free meal option.

Says Nissin, its transition to a paper cup signifies a deep-seated commitment to sustainability, aligning with the company’s Earth Food Challenge 2030. Through this global initiative, Nissin aims to minimize CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.  PW

