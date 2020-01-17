FPA Publishes Annual Report to the Members

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) published its latest Report to the Members that provides an overview of the many initiatives and activities FPA conducts on behalf of its members.

Flexible Packaging Association
Jan 17th, 2020
Fpa2019

As the voice of the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, FPA provides a wealth of significant benefits that support the success of FPA members and the advancement of the flexible packaging industry.

The report highlights current and ongoing FPA programs that are ensuring that the environmental benefits and sustainability advantages of flexible packaging are communicated and understood; advocating to protect against potential barriers to growth, combat regulatory burdens, and build relationships with diverse stakeholders; promoting the advantages and benefits of flexible packaging; communicating to keep members and stakeholders informed and engaged; providing industry data to the membership and investment community; and creating networking and education opportunities to connect the membership. The report also includes a listing of FPA members, the FPA Board of Directors, and the FPA mission statement and strategic goals.

The report provides information on FPA Communications; the FPA Advocacy Program, on both the Federal and State levels; the activities of the FPA Environmental, Health, and Safety Committee and industry-specific regulatory and legislative issues that are on the committee’s radar; the activities of the Sterilization Packaging Manufacturers Council (SPMC); and the FPA Flexible Packaging Financial Benchmarking Program, which includes several surveys and reports that assist FPA members in making informed business decisions.

Information on FPA events such as the Annual Meeting and Fall Executive Conference are detailed in the report, in addition to the FPA Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Program. The report also provides a look at “What’s to Come” for the Sustainability, Advocacy, Industry Data, and Communications programs.

The report is publicly available and can be downloaded by clicking here.

