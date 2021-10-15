Recyclable Paper Mailers

ProAmpac launches the ProActive Recyclable® Paper Mailers. These curbside recyclable mailers have up to 70% lower water absorption versus a standard kraft paper mailer.

ProAmpac
Oct 15th, 2021
Curbside Mailer

Utilizing paper, ProActive Recyclable Paper Mailers ensure protection of the package during transit.

This new paper mailer offers the water resistance required to ensure that goods arrive at their destination as intended, as well as being curbside recyclable through paper recycling streams,” explains Brent Wise, sales vice president for ProAmpac.

ProActive Recyclable Mailer includes an elegant side seam construction that provides opportunities for sleek branded graphics appearing much less industrial than center seamed traditional paper mailers. The sealed top can have single or dual closure options that prevents product intrusion, but also includes an easy open tear strip for consumers to ensure goods arrive without tamper.


ProAmpac
Curbside Mailer
Recyclable Paper Mailers
(left to right) Jon McClure, president, Pregis South Carolina operations; David Timm, division president, Pregis Performance Flexibles; South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster; Kevin Baudhuin, CEO, Pregis; and Dan Zamlong, managing director, Warburg Pincus.
Pregis Opens New Packaging Film Extrusion Facility
Sustainability figures prominently in both the new Andersen, S.C., building and the materials produced within it as part of Pregis’ 2021 $140 million capex investment in new production capabilities.
Oct 15th, 2021
01078 Ppc Fp Logo Tm Cc 1024x192 Compressed 1
GTCR Acquires PPC Flexible Packaging
GTCR, a private equity firm, acquired PPC Flexible Packaging, a manufacturer of flexible films, bags, pouches, and prototype packaging.
Oct 1st, 2021
Mondi sees great potential for this bag-in-box format in the pet food sector.
New Formats for Pet Food Sector
Sustainable packaging initiatives were front and center at the booth of Mondi Consumer Flexibles in North America as the firm highlighted three new sustainability-driven packaging innovations aimed specifically at the pet food market.
Sep 29th, 2021
Quadflex Recyclable Pet
Recyclable Flat Bottom Pouch
ProAmpac launches the QUADFLEX® recyclable flat bottom pouch that utilizes its R-2000 recyclable laminated mono PE film and is available in either a side gusseted with flat or pinched bottom stand up pouch.
Sep 29th, 2021
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
Sponsored
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
They are a delight around the world – and a challenge for manufacturers everywhere. The guide provides an analysis of the market trends and the corresponding requirements focusing on handling and infeed technology.
Oct 1st, 2021
Img 8381 Edit
JBM Packaging Opens Manufacturing Facility
The plant will host additional production and new services while providing easier transportation options for Fair Chance team members.
Sep 9th, 2021
The FPA has conducted the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition since 1956 to showcase the industry’s innovation and the advances that have changed packaging.
Call for Entries: 2022 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition
The deadline for entries to the Flexible Packaging Association's esteemed annual awards competition is October 22, 2021.
Sep 2nd, 2021
Cpf Green Logo
C-P Flexible Packaging Acquires Fruth Custom Packaging and Cleanroom Film and Bag
C-P Flexible Packaging acquired privately held Fruth Custom Packaging, Inc. and affiliated company Cleanroom Film and Bag, Inc. located in Placentia, Calif.
Aug 25th, 2021
Pregis Blown Film
Pregis Joins the Flexible Packaging Association
Pregis, a manufacturer of protective and flexible packaging solutions, joined the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA).
Aug 18th, 2021
The newly patented packaging option, slated to be released to the market in late 2021, makes use of a mono-material while holding up to retort’s challenges.
Recycle-Ready for Pet Food Retort Pouches
Retort pouches are popular for moist and semi-moist pet food manufacturers because of their light weight. But finding a pouch material that can withstand retort conditions with excellent barrier properties while being recycle-ready has been a challenge.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Fp Alogo 5e56c1205ad70
FPA Partners with PACK EXPO Las Vegas
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) is participating in the Partner Program at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO, owned and produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI).
Jul 23rd, 2021
When consumers scan the unique QR code on the back of the pouch, not only do they get verification that the package is authentic, they also get customized messaging.
A Whole New Connected Packaging Platform
A leader in digitally printed flexible packaging, ePac Flexible Packaging has launched a platform that leverages the power of digital printing to create serialized, trackable packaging especially suitable for small and medium-sized brands.
Jul 9th, 2021
The Steeped Coffee Method requires only hot water to prepare a single serving of coffee.
Tea Bag-Style Coffee Pack is ‘Steeped’ in Sustainability
Premium coffee producer Mr. Espresso enters the single-serve market with a tea bag-style product from Steeped that uses plant-based, compostable materials for the bag and outer film sachet.
Jun 15th, 2021
Fpa Buyers Guide Cover
FPA Publishes 2021– 2022 Flexible Packaging Buyer’s Guide
The Flexible Packaging Association’s (FPA) guide is a key reference resource for the flexible packaging industry.
Jun 9th, 2021
Amcor launches ACT2100, enhanced heat seal coating healthcare packaging solution
Amcor: Enhanced Heat Seal Coating for Healthcare
ACT2100TM to provide enhanced performance for healthcare applications ; available worldwide to offer enhanced business continuity and shorter supply chains.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Ocean Spray Craisins® Store Drop-off Recyclable Pouch uses Bryce Corporation’s BryCyclable™ high performance PE (polyethylene) film technology.
Ocean Spray Craisins Join Recyclable, Recoverable March with In-Store Drop-Off Ready Pouch
The packaging solution designed for Ocean Spray Craisins® dried cranberries will be available in both roll stock and pre-made stand-up-pouch formats, using a specialty high-performance polyethylene (PE).
May 25th, 2021
Morris Packaging
Morris Packaging Bag Featured on WorldStar Packaging Award Winner
Flex Films (USA) Inc. wins WPO WorldStar Packaging Awards featuring Morris Packaging bag.
May 20th, 2021
Cacao Water Just Cacao Copy
Innovation/Supply in the Post-Pandemic Era (are we there yet?)
Can the supply of/demand for recycled goods and bio-based materials replace geo-based packaging materials (metal, glass, plastics) without creating bio-based supply choke points?
May 18th, 2021
Poly Bag Machines
C-P Flexible Packaging Invests in New Poly Bag Manufacturing Capabilities
C-P Flexible Packaging announces the expansion of its pre-made PE bag manufacturing operations with the purchase of three new state-of-the-art converting lines.
May 13th, 2021
Printpack Logo Pepl Tag 2 4 21 (5)
Printpack Launches a New Brand Tagline
Printpack, a manufacturer of flexible and specialty rigid packaging, announced the launch of its new brand tagline, “Preserving and Enhancing People’s Lives.”
May 4th, 2021
Scholle Ipn Apr Recyclable Bib Featured Final
Recyclable Bag-in-Box Packaging for Water
Scholle IPN’s bag-in-box packaging features a recycle-ready, all-PE structure (including bag film, spout, and dispensing tap) that can be produced in sizes ranging from 2-L to 23-L for retail or home-office delivery markets.
May 3rd, 2021
Cr Landing Page 2 3d5t8jlao1iqj38t2uvu2o
ACW Providing Lab Certified C-R Packaging Solutions
Advanced Converting Works (ACW) is providing lab certified C-R packaging solutions for a variety of market applications including medical, household products, chemicals, cleaners/detergents, and cannabis.
May 3rd, 2021
Amcor Flexible Packaging will further invest in ePac Flexible Packaging.
Amcor Announces Strategic Investment in ePac Flexible Packaging
Amcor recently announced their investment of $10 to $15 million in ePac. The investment will include a minority ownership interest in ePac Holdings LLC and funding for more ePac locations.
Apr 26th, 2021
GOLD AWARD—Sustainability—Arbor Teas Organic Tea by Polykar, Eagle Flexible Packaging, Futamura USA, Inc.
Backyard Compostable for Loose-Leaf Tea
Arbor Teas is an online retailer of organic loose-leaf tea based in Ann Arbor, Mich. that has been undergoing iterative change toward greater sustainability for the past decade.
Apr 11th, 2021
Bag-in-box is just the right format for this Lambic-style ale, a flat beer that has no carbonation.
Primitive Beer's Flat Lambic Launches Bag-In-Box Format Once Reserved for Wine
Primitive Beer, a small blending facility and taproom in Longmont, Colo., is putting its lambic-style ales in 1.5- and 5-L bag-in-box formats.
Apr 5th, 2021
Nestle Australia teamed up with Amcor and a number of other partners to develop this film wrapper made of 30% recycled PP.
A Nestle First in Recycled Content
Nestle and a coalition of companies have collaborated to produce what they are calling Australia’s first flexible film food wrapper made with recycled content.
Apr 5th, 2021
GOLD AWARD - Sustainability - Maxwell House Industrial Compostable Coffee Pod Lidding & Mother Bag from TC Transcontinental
Maxwell House Says Compostable Coffee Pods: ‘Good to the Last Drop. And Long After.’
Bringing circularity to a traditionally wasteful package, TC Transcontinental Packaging took a Gold Award in Sustainability for its 100% industrially compostable single-serve coffee pod.
Apr 4th, 2021
GOLD AWARD—Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging—Chameleon for Tyve by Paxxus, Inc.
Colorful Seal Assurance Supports EU MDR for Device Packaging
The FPA awarded PAXXUS a Gold Award in Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging for its Chameleon for Tyvek.
Apr 3rd, 2021
Steven C. Voorhees receives PPC’s Robert T. Gair Award for lifetime achievement in the paperboard packaging industry.
Steven Voorhees Receives Paperboard Packaging Council’s Lifetime Achievement Award
The Paperboard Packaging Council selected Steven C. Voorhees, former CEO of WestRock, as the recipient of its 2021 Robert T. Gair Award.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Alexia’s Organic Sweet Potato Fries and Organic Yukon Select Puffs will feature a special seal, identifying the plant-based packaging.
Bio-based Potato Starches Replace Bag’s LLDPE Sealant Layer
In the new lamination, 16% of the complete structure, a sealant layer formerly composed of LLDPE, has been replaced with plant-based material that in fact is a byproduct of the French fries the company produces.
Mar 30th, 2021
GOLD AWARD—Shelf Impact—Infused Face Mask by Karlville and The Packaging Lab
Partnership Creates Infused Face Mask to Counter Dreaded “Maskne”
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the most important personal protective equipment are masks, but not all are created equal.
Mar 28th, 2021