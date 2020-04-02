FPA Announces 2020 Board of Directors

Curt Begle, President of the Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division of Berry Global continues as Chairperson of the FPA Board of Directors and Kathy Bolhous, CEO of Charter NEX Films, Inc. was elected as Executive Vice Chairperson.
The 2020 Board of Directors were elected by FPA voting members via ballot for a one-year term, with the exception of the Chairperson’s two-year term, and assumed their directorship on March 4, 2020, during the FPA 2020 Annual Meeting in Bonita Springs, Florida. The 2020 Board is comprised of industry leaders from 37 flexible packaging companies.
Newly appointed Directors include Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Company; Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging; and Nestor de Mattos, Dow; and newly appointed Chairperson’s Advisory Council members include Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc. and Catherine Heckman, Ashland. “FPA is pleased to welcome the new members to the Board of Directors,” said FPA Chairperson, Curt Begle. “Their industry experience and proven business leadership will serve the association well.”
The 2020 FPA Board of Directors includes:
Officers and Executive Committee
Curt Begle, President of the Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division, Berry Global, Chairperson of the Board
Kathy Bolhous, CEO, Charter NEX Films, Inc., Executive Vice Chairperson
Guenther Hering, Vice President, Flexible Packaging NA, Henkel Corp., Treasurer
Executive Committee Members at Large
Stan Bikulege, Novolex
Dhuanne Dodrill, PAXXUS, Inc.
Russell Grissett, Sonoco Flexible Packaging
Bill Jackson, Amcor Flexibles
David Love, Printpack
David Staker, Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC
President & CEO (non-voting member)
Alison Keane, Esq., IOM, CAE, Flexible Packaging Association
Directors
Doug Aldred, Flint Group
Todd Becker, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.
Jarred Carter, Siegwerk USA Inc.
Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Co.
Sachin Desai, ProAmpac
Ken Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc.
Mark Forman, Belmark, inc
Steve Garland, Sealed Air Corp.
Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging, Inc.
Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging
Erik Keracik, Westlake Chemical Corp.
Jeff Koch, American Packaging Corp.
Nestor de Mattos, Dow
Tom Mason, Constantia Flexibles LLC
Joe Moynihan, Mondi Jackson LLC
Francois Olivier, TC Transcontinental Packaging
Chris Parrilli, Sun Chemical Corp.
Stephen Perkins, Bryce Corp.
Geoff Peters, Wikoff Color Corp.
Ken Swanson, Liqui-Box Corp.
Andrew Wheeler, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corp.
Chairperson’s Advisory Council
Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc.
Eric Erickson, Kendall Packaging Corp.
Catherine Heckman, Ashland
Marc Leclair, St. Johns Packaging, Ltd.
David Nunes, Hosokawa Alpine American
Madeleine Robinson, LPS Industries, LLC
Fredy Steng, Berry Global
Chris Thomazin, Polymer Packaging Inc.