COVID-19: Display Pack Producing Face Shields

“The shields cover the faces of doctors and other medical providers to help protect them from exposure. These are extremely important, as the face is the most likely place for the virus to transfer to another person.”(Miel, Esposito, 2020) Employees have been working diligently to ensure a smooth transition, and in turn, production has now begun with a very quick turn-around.

Ken Schauss, Director of Sales and Marketing, jumped at the opportunity to help fill the need for medical face shields. “Display Pack is committed to doing our part to provide protective equipment for our hospitals and medical professionals who are on the front lines fighting against the virus. We have the necessary equipment and personnel to manufacture these masks and realized quickly that we could make a positive contribution and help our local community.”

To order medical face shields, please contact kschauss@displaypack.com or call 616/574-6242.

