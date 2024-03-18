See new packaging innovations in one convenient place at PACK EXPO East
Half-height Depalletizer Covers Gamut of Containers, Materials

Ska Fabricating's HHA 5000 automatic depalletizer was live on the show floor at PACK EXPO East 2024. The equipment's robust capacity, unloads pallets with weights up to two tons, offering reliable and efficient depalletization, the company says.

Matt Reynolds
Mar 18, 2024
Ska Fabricating's HHA 5000 automatic depalletizer.
Ska Fabricating's HHA 5000 automatic depalletizer.

Ska Fabricating brought its HHA 5000 automatic depalletizer to PACK EXPO East 2024. The equipment is designed for half-height pallets features electrically driven lift and sweep assembly motors that allow for smooth, reliable, and continuous operation. It securely accepts half-pallets of empty glass, aluminum, or plastic containers. Industries commonly seeking these features are spice producers, aerosol manufacturers, large container blow molders and fillers, and contract packagers, among a host of others.

The HHA 5000 features a heavy-duty tubular carbon steel frame construction, adjustable side-walls, industrial powder-coated finish for enhanced corrosion protection, steel internal side-walls and aluminum external side-walls, and an integrated, four-point cable-lift system built within the frame.  An easily adjustable elevation detection system allows for precise layer indexing, and a sweep assembly frame initiates when a downstream photo eye indicates space available. There’s also a pneumatic slip-sheet removal system and a tubular carbon steel slip-sheet cart, powder-coated safety yellow.

 

A fully integrated PLC with quick access diagnostic screen comes onboard, with as many as 20 product (or container) presets allowing for toolless changeovers.

 

The equipment accepts either 44- x 56-in or 40- x 48-in pallet configurations. The outfeed elevation can be set to 46, 51, or 53 in to the bottom of the top layer of containers. Also featuring in the HHA 5000 is a 3-hp motor with 4,000 lb. lifting capacity. 

