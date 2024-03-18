Half-height Depalletizer Covers Gamut of Containers, Materials

Ska Fabricating brought its HHA 5000 automatic depalletizer to PACK EXPO East 2024. The equipment is designed for half-height pallets features electrically driven lift and sweep assembly motors that allow for smooth, reliable, and continuous operation. It securely accepts half-pallets of empty glass, aluminum, or plastic containers. Industries commonly seeking these features are spice producers, aerosol manufacturers, large container blow molders and fillers, and contract packagers, among a host of others.

The HHA 5000 features a heavy-duty tubular carbon steel frame construction, adjustable side-walls, industrial powder-coated finish for enhanced corrosion protection, steel internal side-walls and aluminum external side-walls, and an integrated, four-point cable-lift system built within the frame. An easily adjustable elevation detection system allows for precise layer indexing, and a sweep assembly frame initiates when a downstream photo eye indicates space available. There’s also a pneumatic slip-sheet removal system and a tubular carbon steel slip-sheet cart, powder-coated safety yellow.

A fully integrated PLC with quick access diagnostic screen comes onboard, with as many as 20 product (or container) presets allowing for toolless changeovers.

The equipment accepts either 44- x 56-in or 40- x 48-in pallet configurations. The outfeed elevation can be set to 46, 51, or 53 in to the bottom of the top layer of containers. Also featuring in the HHA 5000 is a 3-hp motor with 4,000 lb. lifting capacity.