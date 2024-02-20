Click the links that follow to read more about innovations in: Cartoning | Case and Tray Packing | Coding and Marking | Conveyors and Material Handling | Inspection and Detection | Labeling | Form/Fill/Seal | Food Processing & Packaging | Sustainable Packaging | Robotics | Pharma | Controls

Nearly 32,000 attendees, the most in the show’s history, actively engaged with more than 2,300 exhibitors across 1 million net sq ft of exhibit space at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This event not only stands as the largest packaging and processing trade show in North America last year but as the largest PACK EXPO Las Vegas in the show’s history.

“PACK EXPO Las Vegas was a huge win for the packaging and processing industry,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. “From attendance to exhibition space to educational sessions—the show surpassed expectations to provide our largest, most comprehensive show to date. This is proof that the industry continues to thrive and show up to provide the most innovative, sustainable, effective solutions the world has to offer.”

As PMMI’s State of the Industry report highlights, industry growth remains steady at a healthy 3.4 percent with the total size of the market in the U.S. reaching $10.2 billion.

Looking to capitalize on this growth, more than 2,300 exhibitors displayed and promoted their latest innovations to make connections with decision makers in packaging and processing.

As in years past, the editors of PMMI Media Group were hard at work covering the many innovations shown by the exhibitors. Our report begins on the next page, and it’s DIVIDED INTO THREE MAIN CATEGORIES: MACHINERY, SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING, AND ROBOTICS.

