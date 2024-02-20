See new packaging innovations in one convenient place at PACK EXPO East
PMG Staff
Feb 20, 2024

Click the links that follow to read more about innovations in:   Cartoning  |  Case and Tray Packing  |  Coding and Marking  |  Conveyors and Material Handling  |  Inspection and Detection  |  Labeling  |  Form/Fill/Seal  |  Food Processing & Packaging  |  Sustainable Packaging   |  Robotics   |  Pharma  |  Controls

PACK EXPO Las VegasPACK EXPO Las VegasNearly 32,000 attendees, the most in the show’s history, actively engaged with more than 2,300 exhibitors across 1 million net sq ft of exhibit space at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This event not only stands as the largest packaging and processing trade show in North America last year but as the largest PACK EXPO Las Vegas in the show’s history.

“PACK EXPO Las Vegas was a huge win for the packaging and processing industry,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. “From attendance to exhibition space to educational sessions—the show surpassed expectations to provide our largest, most comprehensive show to date. This is proof that the industry continues to thrive and show up to provide the most innovative, sustainable, effective solutions the world has to offer.”

As PMMI’s State of the Industry report highlights, industry growth remains steady at a healthy 3.4 percent with the total size of the market in the U.S. reaching $10.2 billion.

Looking to capitalize on this growth, more than 2,300 exhibitors displayed and promoted their latest innovations to make connections with decision makers in packaging and processing.

As in years past, the editors of PMMI Media Group were hard at work covering the many innovations shown by the exhibitors. Our report begins on the next page, and it's DIVIDED INTO THREE MAIN CATEGORIES: MACHINERY, SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING, AND ROBOTICS.

This report is brought to you by:

Matt Reynolds, Chief Editor, Packaging World

Pat Reynolds, Contributing Editor, Packaging World

Anne Marie Mohan, Senior Editor, Packaging World

Keren Sookne, Director of Editorial Content, Healthcare Packaging

Aaron Hand, Editor-in-Chief, OEM Magazine

Michael Costa, Senior Editor, ProFood World

Melissa Griffen, Editor, Contract Manufacturing & Packaging

Joe Derr, Digital Projects Editor, PMMI Media Group

Casey Flanagan, Digital Editor, PMMI Media Group

Lilian Robayo Paez, Editor, Mundo PMMI

The winners of the 2023 Technology Excellence Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas (Sept. 11-13; Las Vegas Convention Center), owned and produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, are:

Tea Award

• Food/Beverage Category: Aneko Emsys 

• General Packaging and Processing Category: Harpak-Ulma AI Enabled Augmented Reality for Transforming Packaging Operations

• Personal Care/Pharma Category: Catalyx Digital Line Clearance Assistant

• Sustainability Category: Amcor HealthCare Recycle Ready Sachet

Click here to learn more about them.

Catalyx
Aneko
Amcor
Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC.
What's HUP? Your Guide to Harpak-ULMA Packaging
What's HUP? Your Guide to Harpak-ULMA Packaging
Jan 15th, 2024
LIVE at PACK EXPO: Automation Insights with Justin Garski &John Weddleton
LIVE at PACK EXPO: Automation Insights with Justin Garski &John Weddleton
Sep 28th, 2023
Wrappy Hour - LIVE @ Pack Expo 2023
Wrappy Hour - LIVE @ Pack Expo 2023
Aug 14th, 2023
