Stella Artois, Pringles, and World of Zing Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

Many brands are moving to paper innovations as an alternative to plastic, showing that it is possible for paper to make up a large percentage of a package's materials. Companies are making the switch to reduce carbon footprints, increase recyclability, and meet the demands of anti-plastic consumers.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub Stella Atois Introduces Sustainable Packaging with Features for Presentation and Convenience

Stella Artois, the premium beer brand distributed by AB InBev, has introduced a sustainable packaging innovation in collaboration with German packaging specialist Karl Knauer, Krones AG, and AB InBev. The attention-grabbing board box, designed by Karl Knauer, features rounded corners and a telescopic handle for convenient transportation of twelve 0.33-liter bottles. Notably, the 6.5-kilogram container is plastic-free, contributing to plastic reduction goals. With a 360-degree perforation, the packaging can be easily split into two halves, transforming the bottom half into a tray for organized bottle presentation. The kraft board used in the packaging is sourced from sustainable European resources and is FSC/PEFC certified, ensuring recyclability. Despite the challenge of maintaining high packaging speed due to the rounded corners, the collaborative effort between the project partners ensured a successful and efficient completion of the innovative packaging design.

ThePackHub Pringles Launces Recyclable Paper Tubes in UK Retailer

Pringles has introduced recyclable paper tubes in an exclusive collaboration with Tesco, replacing the former steel base with a paper alternative while retaining the recyclable plastic lids. The tubes have also been launched at One Stop, part of the Tesco Group, with plans to expand to other retailers by the end of 2024. This environmentally conscious move, representing an £86 million investment in new technology, follows Pringles’ trials of a steel can in Italy in 2019 and two paper tubes in East Anglia Tesco stores in 2020. Approximately 48 million of these recyclable tubes are expected to be sold in Tesco alone this year. Kellanova, the owner of Pringles, aims to make all its packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025, showcasing a commitment to sustainability. A spokesperson for Tesco emphasized the positive environmental impact and encouraged other suppliers to take similar steps in enhancing packaging sustainability.

ThePackHub Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Brand World of Zing Adopts Eco-Friendly Paper Bottles

World of Zing, a London-based ready-to-drink cocktail brand founded in 2014, has introduced a revamped range of cocktails in Frugalpac paper bottles. These innovative bottles consist of a 94% recyclable paperboard outer layer with an inner pouch, reducing plastic use by 77% compared to traditional plastic bottles. They are also significantly lighter than glass bottles, resulting in lower transport costs and a sixfold reduction in carbon footprint. The new design showcases seasonal flavors such as Kaffir Lime ‘Picante’ Margarita, Blood Orange Negroni, and Rhubarb Cosmopolitan. With alcohol by volume (ABV) ranging between 15% and 18%, the 700ml bottles are priced at £20-£22 (US$25-US$28). World of Zing aims to make strides in sustainability and operational efficiency with this packaging format, offering environmental benefits while maintaining consumer appeal. The brand, known for its pre-batch cocktails, has already secured placements in notable U.K. retailers and hospitality establishments.

