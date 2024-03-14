Stella Artois, Pringles, and World of Zing Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

See new packaging innovations in one convenient place at PACK EXPO East
Get up to speed on the latest innovations in packaging and processing at PACK EXPO East, March 18 – 20 in Philadelphia. Don’t miss out!

Stella Artois Board-Based Bottle Case Splits into Tray, Pringles Launches Recyclable Paper Tubes at Tesco, World of Zing Cocktails in Paper Bottles

See a few examples of paper packaging innovations by Stella Artois, Pringles, and World of Zing from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Mar 14, 2024
Stella Artois' new bottle case features perforation to allow the pack to split into a tray.
Stella Artois' new bottle case features perforation to allow the pack to split into a tray.
ThePackHub

Many brands are moving to paper innovations as an alternative to plastic, showing that it is possible for paper to make up a large percentage of a package's materials. Companies are making the switch to reduce carbon footprints, increase recyclability, and meet the demands of anti-plastic consumers.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Stella Artois' new bottle case features perforation to allow the pack to split into a tray.Stella Artois' new bottle case features perforation to allow the pack to split into a tray.ThePackHubStella Atois Introduces Sustainable Packaging with Features for Presentation and Convenience

Stella Artois, the premium beer brand distributed by AB InBev, has introduced a sustainable packaging innovation in collaboration with German packaging specialist Karl Knauer, Krones AG, and AB InBev. The attention-grabbing board box, designed by Karl Knauer, features rounded corners and a telescopic handle for convenient transportation of twelve 0.33-liter bottles. Notably, the 6.5-kilogram container is plastic-free, contributing to plastic reduction goals. With a 360-degree perforation, the packaging can be easily split into two halves, transforming the bottom half into a tray for organized bottle presentation. The kraft board used in the packaging is sourced from sustainable European resources and is FSC/PEFC certified, ensuring recyclability. Despite the challenge of maintaining high packaging speed due to the rounded corners, the collaborative effort between the project partners ensured a successful and efficient completion of the innovative packaging design. 

Pringles has partnered with U.K. retailer Tesco to introduce recyclable paper tubes for its chips.Pringles has partnered with U.K. retailer Tesco to introduce recyclable paper tubes for its chips.ThePackHubPringles Launces Recyclable Paper Tubes in UK Retailer 

Pringles has introduced recyclable paper tubes in an exclusive collaboration with Tesco, replacing the former steel base with a paper alternative while retaining the recyclable plastic lids. The tubes have also been launched at One Stop, part of the Tesco Group, with plans to expand to other retailers by the end of 2024. This environmentally conscious move, representing an £86 million investment in new technology, follows Pringles’ trials of a steel can in Italy in 2019 and two paper tubes in East Anglia Tesco stores in 2020. Approximately 48 million of these recyclable tubes are expected to be sold in Tesco alone this year. Kellanova, the owner of Pringles, aims to make all its packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025, showcasing a commitment to sustainability. A spokesperson for Tesco emphasized the positive environmental impact and encouraged other suppliers to take similar steps in enhancing packaging sustainability. 

World of Zing's new paper RTD cocktail bottles use 77% less plastic than traditional plastic bottles.World of Zing's new paper RTD cocktail bottles use 77% less plastic than traditional plastic bottles.ThePackHubReady-to-Drink Cocktail Brand World of Zing Adopts Eco-Friendly Paper Bottles 

World of Zing, a London-based ready-to-drink cocktail brand founded in 2014, has introduced a revamped range of cocktails in Frugalpac paper bottles. These innovative bottles consist of a 94% recyclable paperboard outer layer with an inner pouch, reducing plastic use by 77% compared to traditional plastic bottles. They are also significantly lighter than glass bottles, resulting in lower transport costs and a sixfold reduction in carbon footprint. The new design showcases seasonal flavors such as Kaffir Lime ‘Picante’ Margarita, Blood Orange Negroni, and Rhubarb Cosmopolitan. With alcohol by volume (ABV) ranging between 15% and 18%, the 700ml bottles are priced at £20-£22 (US$25-US$28). World of Zing aims to make strides in sustainability and operational efficiency with this packaging format, offering environmental benefits while maintaining consumer appeal. The brand, known for its pre-batch cocktails, has already secured placements in notable U.K. retailers and hospitality establishments. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Frugalpac
Tesco
Kellogg Company
Karl Knauer KG
Anheuser-Busch
Forest Stewardship Council
Krones, Inc.
Videos from Krones, Inc.
View more »
A greenfield brewery for Tatspirtprom - Megaproject completed in record time
A greenfield brewery for Tatspirtprom - Megaproject completed in record time
Aug 26th, 2019
Sprinkman brewhouse at Tivoli Brewing Co.
Sprinkman brewhouse at Tivoli Brewing Co.
Aug 23rd, 2019
Krones and rPlanet Earth: closed-loop recycling
Krones and rPlanet Earth: closed-loop recycling
Aug 9th, 2019
View more »
Fill out the form below to request more information about Stella Artois Board-Based Bottle Case Splits into Tray, Pringles Launches Recyclable Paper Tubes at Tesco, World of Zing Cocktails in Paper Bottles
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
The plant-based coating doesn’t dissolve into the coffee—it stays intact during the brewing process. So, after the K-Rounds are brewed, consumers will have to dispose of the remaining spent coating. It is expected to be certified compostable.
Materials & Containers
KDP Unveils Plant-based, Compostable, Single-Serve Coffee Pod Concept
Plastic- and aluminum-free single-serve coffee pods use an alginate-based primary package material with some barrier properties. The system will employ recyclable secondary packaging with additional barrier. Many packaging details remain to be sorted.
Non-alcoholic beverages can generally be packaged in the same format as their boozy counterparts, making it easier for craft producers to add an N/A option to their portfolios.
Business Intelligence
Non-Alcoholic Beer and Spirits Buzzing in the Craft Market
Doug Powell, vice president of global commercialization at Reynolds Consumer Products emphasizes a great contract partner survives and grows through failures.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
CPGs: Find a Contract Partner Who Rides Against the Current
Stella Artois' new bottle case features perforation to allow the pack to split into a tray.
Sustainability
Stella Artois, Pringles, and World of Zing Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Sponsor Content
Case Study: Bulk Bag Discharger Increases Uptime and Reduces Changeover Times
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
The largest PACK EXPO East in history is March 18-20 in Philadelphia! In one convenient location, you’ll discover new technology from top suppliers, get quality problem-solving time with experts and learn the latest trends in free educational sessions.
Read More
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
Products
Quadpack
Sustainable Airless Packaging for Cosmetics
Quadpack’s Ultra Solo line for beauty products features a single-material design with an eco-conscious appeal.
Compostable Foodservice Line with Clear Labeling
Web Server Module
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Robotics
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Apollo Box Conveyor 65567a4486dbd
Home
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Pw Top Article 2023 Image
Home
Packaging World's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View more »