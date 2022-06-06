Weber Packaging Solutions Celebrates 90th Anniversary

What started as a small, family-owned handprinter company in Chicago, Weber Packaging Solutions is now a global company in its third generation.

Weber Packaging Solutions
Jun 6th, 2022
Originally founded in 1932 as Weber Addressing Machine Co. by Joseph Weber, Sr., who introduced the company’s first handprinter, the Tag-O-Graph, for directly marking cartons. By the 1940s, Weber introduced an Address Machine that allowed for direct, mechanical printing on envelopes and changed its name to Weber Marking Systems. Every decade since, Weber has made significant technological advances in labeling and printing, moving from manual to automated, digital solutions. In line with these advances, Weber changed its name to Weber Packaging Solutions in 2011. That same year, Weber introduced its Model 4300 Pro-Apply, an economical line of printer-applicators, and installed its first Mark-Andy P7 label press, which handles the most complex print applications.

Today, the company is still family-owned and operated by the Weber family, with some employees working with the company for over four decades. Since Joseph Weber, Jr. has retired from daily operations, his son, Doug Weber, is the President and CEO.

“To celebrate the 90th anniversary of Weber is the experience of a lifetime,” said Doug Weber. “Weber’s legacy has been built on the solid foundation that my grandfather laid 90 years ago, and to see it flourish has been nothing short of incredible.”

Weber continuously works to provide its customers with the newest, most innovative equipment. As it looks to the future of labeling, which is rapidly evolving to meet consumer needs and demand, Weber is committed to providing products that are well built and last for years to come.

“We are humbled to have reached this momentous milestone,” Weber added. “And we look forward to helping companies make their mark and customers identify their world for many generations to come.”

Weber Packaging Solutions
