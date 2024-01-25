New Tool: ProSource
Non-Alcoholic Drinks Trend Sees Spirited Rise

Even non-drinkers can raise a glass to a flourishing trend toward upscale, alcohol-free beverages.

Jan 25, 2024
An article from RangeMe explored the factors and brands driving this non-alcoholic trend, and found that the lion’s share of demand comes from younger consumers. 

“Younger people are starting later and are not going through a binge phase as much as previous generations,” says Richard Hall, chairman at U.K. food and drink experts Zenith Global. “Social media, social pressure, social acceptability, cost, and COVID are all recent factors contributing to this.” 

Also contributing to the growth of these “mocktails” is an innovative push from brands. Some drinks can mimic familiar tastes, while others carve out a flavor all their own. 

London-based gin distillery Sipsmith jumped on this trend in 2021 with the release of its FreeGlider non-alcoholic gin. With a goal as lofty as copying a bar staple like gin, a passionate effort was made to balance the flavor and maximize the experience,  Sipsmith Distillery Tour Executive Sarah Collis says. 

“Citrus harmonizes with juniper to ensure a perfectly balanced sip, with a hint of capsicum replicating the customary alcohol warmth, resulting in a full-flavored distilled spirit with the all-important mouthfeel,” Collis says. 

Seattle CPG Rock Grace creates zero calorie, sugar free wine-esque beverages in its Rock Grace Sparkling, Ruby Reserve, and New Moon Release products.  “It’s about having something special, in a special glass, and having that calming feeling,” founder Anne Hulett said.

Creating a drink unique from any traditional spirit is plant-based non-alcoholic beverage brand Tenneyson. The brand uses botanicals like dandelion and bergamot to create a drink meant to be served two ounces at a time in cocktails, on the rocks, or neat.

Co-Founder Graham Wasilition said Tenneyson is targeted toward younger generations who “think about everything they put on and in their body.”

Casey Flanagan, PMMI Media Group Editorial Assistant

Widely recyclable means that more than 60% of U.S. households can toss these materials into their curbside bin.
Sustainability
How Well Do You Know Packaging Recyclability?
Take our short quiz to test your smarts. Each answer has a video explanation from our friends at LRS, with a video facility tour at the end! Quiz 1 of 3.
Amazon's three packaging options in Europe are curbside recyclable across the brand's European markets.
Sustainability
Amazon, Subway, and Pizzarette Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Eye-tracking technology provides insight into consumer trends with specialty coatings for multivitamins.
Package Design
Consumer Perspective on Package Design Explained Through Eye-tracking Technology
Packaging Legislation
Sustainability
Packaging Legislation Update and 2024 Outlook
