2023 Trend Predictions Include Magic Mushrooms, Clean Vegan Foods, and Faux Fish

Use of psychoactive substances, along with some notable plant-based trends, may enjoy some time in the spotlight in the coming year.

Jan 25, 2024
Dishes in 2023 may be a bit of a trip for consumers, according to findings from a Spoonshot trend prediction report shared by Food Business News

The food innovation intelligence company found that use of psychoactive substances, along with some notable plant-based trends, may enjoy some time in the spotlight in the coming year.

Spoonshot co-founder and CEO Kishan Vasani said in a presentation of the report that while substances including psilocybin or cannabis are illegal, decriminalization and localized legalization have opened the door to their use as “grownup functional ingredients.”

Vasani said chefs are experimenting with cannabis dosage and strain selection in foods to provide a unique dining experience. He added that psilocybin research has suggested mental health benefits, and that the substance has even been the subject of a few cookbooks. 

Another trend covered in the report is the rising demand for a simpler ingredient list on plant-based food. 

“Consumers are starting to be put off by long, complicated ingredient lists,” Vasani said. “As the plant-based space grows, food manufacturers will need to rethink the ingredients.”

Methylcellulose, an artificial compound often used as a binder or thickener in meat alternatives, could be one area for improvement, Vasani said. Brands could move away from the ill-perceived compound and toward a natural alternative like citrus fiber.

Spoonshot also highlighted a growing need for plant-based seafood alternatives. “We’re looking at a very real possibility of a future with limited access to fish and seafood,” due to rising ocean temperatures, pollution, and unsustainable fishing, Vasani said. 

Plant-based seafood hasn’t seen the same interest as turf-treading imitations though, with relatively few options from suppliers and mixed consumer attitudes.

Seafood alternatives are often made with soybeans, fava beans, peas, and green lentils. Vasani said consumers have shown greater interest in alternatives including banana blossom, seaweed, mushroom, and jackfruit.

Casey Flanagan, PMMI Media Group Editorial Assistant

Related Stories
