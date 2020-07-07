C-P Flexible Packaging Acquires Genpak Flexible

With facilities in Aurora, Ontario and Lakeville, Minn., Genpak Flexible is a manufacturer of customized die-cut rollstock and pouches, as well as paper-based laminations. This strategic investment complements C-P Flexible Packaging’s converting and printing capabilities. C-P Flexible Packaging’s North American footprint now consists of six locations with over 750 employees. C-P Flexible Packaging is a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, a New York based private equity firm.

According to C-P Flexible Packaging CEO Mike Hoffman, “With the unique capabilities and sustainable packaging portfolio of Genpak Flexible, this strategic acquisition provides our customers with a wider array of innovative flexible packaging options than ever before. Our two companies’ cultures are similar, with a laser-like focus on customers and continuous innovation. We’ve been highly impressed by the talent and resources within Genpak Flexible, and we are excited to move forward in creating more value for our customers.”

“We are very proud of our team at Genpak Flexible and the company that they have built,” said David Cobb, Managing Director of The Jim Pattison Group. “We believe both the employees and customers are in excellent hands with C-P Flexible Packaging and that the combined resources of the two companies will only strengthen the opportunities for both employees and customers.”

Roberto Buaron, Chairman of First Atlantic Capital, said, “We are pleased to continue to support the expansion of C-P Flexible Packaging as it evolves into a leader in the high-growth flexible packaging sector. This acquisition unlocks additional value by substantially expanding the range of products and capabilities we bring to the marketplace.”

First Atlantic Capital Managing Director, Emilio S. Pedroni, added, “Our vision was to create a major player in the flexible packaging industry with diverse manufacturing capabilities—especially technologies to address speed to market and sustainability. With this transformational acquisition, we are well on our way to achieving our goal.”