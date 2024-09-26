Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Quick Hits: U.K. Co-packer Prism eLogistics Goes Digital

The co-packer implements Nulogy's co-packing software to streamline operations across shrink sleeving, fulfillment, and packing.

Joseph Derr
Sep 26, 2024
Digitalization in contract packaging.
Co-packers including Prism eLogistics (UK) Ltd. are embracing digital transformation.

Prism eLogistics (UK) Ltd. is embracing digital transformation.

The Basingstoke, England-based co-packer, founded in 2020, is implementing Nulogy's co-packing software, in an effort to streamline operations across shrink sleeving, fulfillment, and packing.

Replacing its e-commerce-focused software, Nulogy’s Shop Floor Solution is an “end-to-end” solution that digitizes everything from job estimating to material management and labor optimization.

"In the co-packing industry, where accuracy and efficiency are crucial, partnering with Nulogy will give us the real-time data and insights necessary to streamline operations, control costs, and improve our service quality," says Ian Wright, Prism eLogistics' sales director. 

Companies in this article
Nulogy
Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Recommended
Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Related Stories
Returnable bottles of Sun Drop stay snugly on track with Multi-Conveyor’s tabletop system.
Contract Packaging
Twig’s Beverage Blends Tradition with Modern Efficiency
This graphic mockup illustrates the kinds of containers Westrock can fill for its private-label customers.
Contract Packaging
Westrock Coffee Poised for Growth in RTD Coffees
Bonded Logistics
Contract Packaging
Bonded Logistics Relocates Bonded Pac to Its Flagship Facility in Charlotte
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Machinery Basics
View more »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Roundup of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View more »
Top Stories
California's lawsuit alleges that ExxonMobil misled the public about plastic recycling.
Sustainable Packaging
ExxonMobil Sued by California over Recycling Claims
California's lawsuit against ExxonMobil alleges decades of misleading the public about plastic recycling.
Nescafé's new paper-based coffee mix packaging is part of Nestlé's larger effort to reduce the use of virgin plastic by a third compared to 2018.
Recycling
Nescafé, Aldi, and Coles Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
2024 Tech Excellence Awards Main
PACK EXPO
Technology Excellence Awards Spotlight Innovations at PACK EXPO
Pack Expo International 2024 Big
PMMI News
Emerging Brands Get a Jump Start at Expansion at PACK EXPO International
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Products
Rsgt Soft Starters With Red Background
Soft Starters for Motors up to 75Hp / 55kW
Carlo Gavazzi's RSGT Series provides smooth and efficient motor starts for AC induction motors, with features like self-learning algorithms, energy savings, and real-time monitoring.
Servo-Motion Solutions
High-Capacity Vibratory Conveyors
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View more »