Prism eLogistics (UK) Ltd. is embracing digital transformation.

The Basingstoke, England-based co-packer, founded in 2020, is implementing Nulogy's co-packing software, in an effort to streamline operations across shrink sleeving, fulfillment, and packing.

Replacing its e-commerce-focused software, Nulogy’s Shop Floor Solution is an “end-to-end” solution that digitizes everything from job estimating to material management and labor optimization.

"In the co-packing industry, where accuracy and efficiency are crucial, partnering with Nulogy will give us the real-time data and insights necessary to streamline operations, control costs, and improve our service quality," says Ian Wright, Prism eLogistics' sales director.