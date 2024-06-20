Nivea, Starbucks, and Aldi Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations

New Tool: ProSource
Beiersdorf Nivea Creme Can with Recycled Aluminum, Starbucks Free Coffee Pod Recycling Bags, Aldi Soft Drinks in Recycled Plastic Bottles

See a few examples of recyclable packaging innovations from Beiersdorf, Starbucks, and Aldi from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jun 20, 2024
ThePackHub

This month, we have seen significant activity in recycling, with more than a quarter of the initiatives from the month related to recycling or recycled content. Many companies are striving to meet the ambitious 2025 goal of achieving 100% recyclable packaging. As we progress through 2024, it will be intriguing to see if more companies adjust their targets.

Beiersdorf's Nivea Increases Recycled Content of Moisturizer Packaging

Beiersdorf, a company best known for its market-leading Nivea products, has announced the introduction of more sustainable packaging for its iconic blue NIVEA Creme can, now made with 80% recycled aluminum, along with a refreshed brand logo featuring brighter colors across all packaging formats. This change underscores the brand’s commitment to sustainability by reducing CO2 footprint and packaging waste. The transition aims to cut CO2 and packaging emissions by 8,000 metric tons by 2025, aligning NIVEA Creme with a circular approach that minimizes pressure on natural resources and energy use while reducing waste. Despite the packaging update, NIVEA Creme’s formula remains unchanged, passed down through generations for its effective hydration and skin-strengthening qualities. This move reflects Beiersdorf’s evolving focus on sustainability, demonstrating its willingness to adapt and implement new practices. 

Starbucks and Podback Partnership Boosts Coffee Pod Recycling in the U.K. 

Starbucks is partnering with Podback to offer customers free drop-off recycling bags at all of its 1,250 U.K. coffee shops, making it easier to recycle used coffee pods. The bags can be filled with pods and taken to one of 6,500 Yodel drop-off points around the UK, or Podback offers curbside collection in 21 local authorities. Starbucks’ “At Home” range, launched in 2019, has already enabled customers to recycle pods at home through Podback, and now they can conveniently pick up recycling bags from Starbucks outlets. This expansion builds on the existing partnership between Starbucks and Podback, reflecting their shared commitment to sustainability. With coffee pod purchases increasing in popularity, providing accessible recycling options is crucial, as highlighted by the estimated 800 million coffee pods purchased in the U.K. last year. Podback emphasizes that partnering with Starbucks simplifies pod recycling for consumers, allowing them to pick up recycling bags at any Starbucks coffee shop across the U.K. All coffee pods collected by Podback are recycled in the U.K., with aluminum pods used for manufacturing new products and plastic pods turned into other plastic items 

Aldi U.K. Switches Soft Drinks to 100% Recycled Plastic 

Aldi has become the first U.K. supermarket to transition its own-brand soft drinks and bottled water range to 100% recycled plastic (rPET) in England and Wales, excluding the cap and label. This move, rolling out across all products in the soft drinks section, is expected to save around 10,000 metric tons of virgin plastic annually. It aligns with Aldi’s goal to incorporate 50% recycled content into its plastic packaging across the business by 2025. The supermarket highlighted the importance of reducing its impact on the environment and encouraging recycling among customers. The transition to recycled content is part of Aldi’s efforts to accelerate progress towards sustainability. Experts from WRAP and plastics recycling charity RECOUP praised Aldi’s initiative, emphasizing the collaborative effort needed across the industry to achieve high levels of recycled content. 

Companies in this article
Starbucks Corp
Aldi
Beiersdorf
