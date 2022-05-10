LasX, Karlville Launch Configure-to-order Equipment for Flexible Packaging Converters

LasX's patented LaserSharp® technology is ideal for creating easy-open packaging. Using a laser, the machine operator programs FreshFocus to laser score a weak spot in the packaging film. If a consumer tears the package at this weak spot, the package easily opens without damaging the package. Packaging can also be made to be breathable with FreshFocus by laser perforating small holes in the packaging film. Breathable packaging offers enormous benefits in terms of food distribution, shipping, and safety, as well as extending the shelf life of food items.

FreshFocus is a high-performance and versatile configure-to-order equipment platform that is designed to help flexible packaging converters reduce lead time, gain flexibility and agility, and cut costs.



“We really know the flexible packaging industry and have built a versatile solution that meets changing customer requirements,” said Ryan Falch, President at LasX. “FreshFocus combines our state-of-the art laser technologies into a configure-to-order solution for flexible packaging converters. It is by far the most superior solution for flexible packaging converters in the market.”



LasX integrated FreshFocus wide-web flexible packaging equipment with Karlville’s Ultra Turret slitter rewinder. Karlville is one of LasX’s OEM partners that specializes in converting and packaging machinery. “Karlville offers two distinct laser platforms with our slitter rewinders: LasX’s highly configurable and high-performance FreshFocus platform and a dedicated, lower budget platform for developing markets. Both use LasX state-of-the-art lasers. The Ultra Turret is our top model for converting with non-stop operation. Combining FreshFocus with our Non-Stop Ultra Turret Slitter maximizes production and efficiency,” said Raul Matos, VP Sales at Karlville.



A FreshFocus system integrated with Karlville’s slitter rewinder has been installed and is now up and running at FlexPak Services, LasX’s sister company. “This machine is available at our FlexPak converting facility for our customers to laser score or perforate rolls up to 1.8 m (71 in),” said William Dinauer, LasX founder and CEO. The demo system is also available for confidential packaging development and commercial production runs under SQF quality standards.

With its new configure-to-order platform, LasX aims to cut delivery time of FreshFocus equipment from 30 weeks, which is typical for high-performance laser systems, to just 20 weeks.



FreshFocus, which is sold and serviced worldwide through dealers and manufacturing representatives, is also future proof, designed so it can be easily upgraded and adapted to future material changes or packaging requirements.



“FreshFocus delivers easy-to-open and breathable packaging solutions that make it possible for flexible packaging converters to enhance product offerings and increase sales,” said Juan Carlos Tinoco, General Manager at FlexPak. “FreshFocus gives you more control to add features with a shorter lead time and can be upgraded with hardware, software, or laser modules without changing the frame. One unit, one system can do it all.”



