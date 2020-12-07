Brown Machine Group Appoints Kurt Huelsman President of NAS

Huelsman brings to the role 30 years’ experience in the industrial capital and medical device industries, with a successful leadership track record of results-oriented growth, business transformation, new product development, and commercial strategy. He joins NAS from leadership roles at Duravant, including President of FMH Conveyors. At Duravant, he was responsible for establishing SupportPro, Duravant’s service business. Prior roles in medical devices include senior leadership roles at Ecolab, Microtek Medical and Tyco Healthcare, now part of Medtronic. Huelsman holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Xavier University.

“I am delighted that the new President of NAS comes with the extensive leadership experience in the industrial and technology industries as Kurt Huelsman does,” said Greg Wolf – CEO of Brown Machine Group. “With his background in leading product development and strategy, he is well-positioned to help drive NAS’ growth in existing and new markets.”

