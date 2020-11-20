Pregis Joined by Nova Chemicals to Support Clean Water Initiative

To support the clean water mission, Nova Chemicals is donating film resins to Pregis for the production of its Inspyre brand line of colorful hybrid-cushioning protective packaging. A portion of the proceeds from Inspyre packaging sales are donated to the Uzima Clean Water Mission.

“The resins provided by Nova Chemicals will enable to Pregis to provide greater financial support to Uzima. The partnership with Nova Chemicals enables Pregis to offer packaging engineers and brand owners the best of both worlds. Nova Chemicals’ resins enable us to exceed customer expectations for packaging performance while giving all of us an opportunity to serve a worthy and genuinely life-saving cause,” said Kevin Baudhuin, president and chief executive officer, Pregis.

The Inspyre brand includes low-density polyethylene hybrid cushioning (HC) packaging film, stocked in water blue and available in other colors. In addition to helping brand owners enhance their unboxing experience, companies support charitable efforts through their protective packaging material choice.



“Access to clean water is something many of us take for granted. We are pleased to join Pregis in providing our materials to help Uzima safely deliver water filters to communities that need them most,” said Luis Sierra, CEO, NOVA Chemicals.



