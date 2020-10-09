Authentix Acquires Traceless Authentication Group

Traceless is an industry leader in anticounterfeiting and diversion control to global clientele including customers in the pharmaceuticals, spirits, and apparel industries. This acquisition includes the company’s complete portfolio of patented covert marking solutions as well as its own enterprise cloud-based digital track and trace software solution. Product lines acquired include Traceless Ultra, Traceless Pro, and Traceless Anti-Diversion covert marking systems that can be integrated seamlessly into existing product production using virtually any available commercial printing method including continuous inkjet and is certified for use in Domino inkjet printers. Additionally, the company brings to the deal its own portfolio of custom readers and vision inspection systems. Traceless Brand Protection Cloud, a patented track and trace cloud-based solution includes encrypted QR code generation along with available digitized labels for smartphone interaction and authentication by consumers, without the need to download a phone app.

“Authentix has been a dominant leader in the brand protection market for over 20 years serving some of the world’s largest brand owners, and this strategic acquisition expands our security technology offerings available to our growing list of global clients along with the addition of Traceless customers added in this transaction” stated Kevin McKenna, CEO of Authentix, adding “Traceless brings an extensive capability in the worldwide digital tracking of products and consumer-level product marketing, both of which integrate well with our growth strategy.”

