Emerging Brands Summit Returns to Las Vegas on September 10, 2023, with New Additions

The Emerging Brands Summit is back! The one-day event will take place on September 10, 2023, prior to the start of PACK EXPO Las Vegas, at the Westgate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Summit is designed for fast-growing brands seeking to scale their manufacturing operations and includes new additions to enhance the attendee experience.

The Emerging Brands Summit connects consumer packaged goods professionals with industry experts; contract manufacturing and packaging providers; and leading packaging and processing suppliers. The program features educational sessions and panel discussions, tabletop exhibits, and networking, with content designed for founders and decision makers of high-growth brands who are scaling operations, or leaders of product development, operations, or finance.

New for 2023, the Summit will be hosted the day prior to the start of PACK EXPO, eliminating any potential conflicts with the show. This move is designed to give attendees maximum flexibility in their scheduling and allow them to focus entirely on the Summit's content.

In addition to the main stage presentations, attendees will have access to concurrent breakout sessions throughout the day, providing additional educational programming. These sessions will cover a range of topics relevant to emerging brands, such as incorporating automation, financing capital requirements, and planning operations with the intention to be acquired.

The Summit will also offer a digital marketplace where attendees can browse and discover resources before, during, and after the event. This marketplace will include suppliers, vendors, and service providers specifically geared towards supporting emerging brands.

To make it easier for attendees to connect with peers, experts, and suppliers, a dedicated event mobile app will be available. This app will enable attendees to network, schedule meetings, and access important Summit information at their fingertips.

Finally, a dedicated concierge service will be available at PACK EXPO Las Vegas to help attendees identify suppliers who support emerging brands. This exclusive service will provide personalized recommendations based on attendees' needs and preferences.

"We're thrilled to bring back the Emerging Brands Summit and introduce these new additions," said Kim Overstreet, director of the Emerging Brands Alliance. "Our goal is to provide high-growth brands with the tools and resources they need to succeed, and we believe these new additions will take the attendee experience to the next level."

Registration for the Emerging Brands Summit 2023 is now open, with preview rate pricing available until July 21, 2023.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are also available.

To learn more and register, visit the Summit's website at EmergingBrandsSummit.com.