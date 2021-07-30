High-Changeover Salads and Noodles Need Washdown-Ready Inspection Automation

Bakkavor Salads swaps aging inspection system for a fully IP69K rated checkweigher and metal detector system, designed for high care, harsh washdown environments.

Matt ReynoldsEditor
Jul 30th, 2021
Loma’s RUN-WET system in situ at Bakkavor, running salads, noodles, and stir fry mixes.
Loma’s RUN-WET system in situ at Bakkavor, running salads, noodles, and stir fry mixes.

Bakkavor Group is a leading worldwide provider in the fresh prepared food (FPF) market, with operations in the UK, U.S. and China, specializing in developing private label products for top global grocery retailers and well-known international foodservice operators. Their portfolio of 2,000 products is based on four categories: ready meals salads, desserts, pizza and bread. As the vast majority of Bakkavor’s products have short shelf lives, a complex ‘just in time’ operating model exists, with factories operating 24 hours a day, 364 days a year, working to tight deadlines receiving orders on the day, for the day.

Bakkavor’s salad sector, Bakkavor Salads, consists of several UK sites. Its Bourne, Lincolnshire site, which specializes in making prepared fruit, leafy salads, and stir fry mixes, had been using an aging inspection system on a line that was handling microwavable noodles in packs. With up to 10 different noodle products being presented to the metal detector daily, there was a need to clean down the equipment after every product change, much due to the presence of strong flavors and multiple sauces, and to avoid the potential for allergen/non allergen cross contamination. Plus, as the noodles are sticky, they were frequently getting stuck in the metal detector’s integrated conveyor belt, which not only produced belt tracking issues, it also created hygiene problems. The downtime for changeovers and cleaning was not only having a significant impact on production, it also had cost implications.

Given these challenges, Bakkavor tapped Loma Systems to implement a new metal detector and checkweigher combination system designed to be easier and quicker to clean. The CW3 RUN-WET® Combo System was installed, providing Bakkavor with extensive production efficiencies, including an estimated daily saving of two hours production time and an uplift in their noodle pack rate, due to easy cleaning and no drying time despite multiple product changeovers. Offering a host of new features and smart design details that are in keeping with leading hygienic principles, there are no debris accumulation points, plus the open design of the conveyor belt and fully accessible cable system enables easy clean down and debris extraction.

We do around 10 product changeovers a day, which include a range of noodles and sauces,” said Michael McRanor, engineering project manager at Bakkavor Bourne Salads. “The cleaning in between changeovers is harsh, involving a high pressure washdown designed to remove all contaminants from the machine. The RUN-WET system was built for exactly this type of environment.

Everything on the machine is made to be solid and hygienic," he adds. "Even the light stack is made in a way that is hygienic and easy to clean. Another significant plus is the RFID, which is an excellent benefit to us for traceability and operator accountability. It’s the key for the future of all food factories by minimizing machine contact and safe access control. It really is a superb piece of kit." -PW

Companies in this article
Loma Systems, An ITW Company
Getty Images 1287267694
Beverage Manufacturing: Machines Needed for a Smarter Plant Floor
With 67% of beverage manufacturers planning to eventually add additional packaging equipment to their operations, flexibility is the key element that is needed in new machinery.
Jul 30th, 2021
Matrix quest Line Integration Pack Expo 2021
Matrix, Quest, Wexxar Bel to Showcase Integrated Packaging Line at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booths #C-2829 and #C-2825! Matrix, Quest, and Wexxar Bel will demonstrate how their integrated packaging line easily fills and packages candy mints.
Jul 30th, 2021
Loma’s RUN-WET system in situ at Bakkavor, running salads, noodles, and stir fry mixes.
High-Changeover Salads and Noodles Need Washdown-Ready Inspection Automation
Bakkavor Salads swaps aging inspection system for a fully IP69K rated checkweigher and metal detector system, designed for high care, harsh washdown environments.
Jul 30th, 2021
Wexxar Bel 505 V2
Semi-automatic Case Former
The BEL 505 V2 semi-automatic case former from Wexxar Bel features an upgraded pneumatic system with folding mechanisms to reduce air consumption by 27%.
Jul 28th, 2021
Mt Flash Cell Food
Checkweighing Systems
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1814 ! Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection will demonstrate its FlashCell Load Cell Technology on its C-Series checkweighing systems.
Jul 27th, 2021
Syntegon's checklist for confectionery packaging
Sponsored
Syntegon's checklist for confectionery packaging
Wondering how to select the optimal solution for your specific product and packaging needs? We packed all the important questions for you to consider into a handy Confectionery Packaging Checklist.
Jul 1st, 2021
Texwrap Tls Series
Shrink Wrapper Controls Update
The TLS Series L-Sealer shrink wrapping system from Texwrap features upgraded Allen-Bradley controls and a standard HMI touchscreen interface making it easy to program with 24/7 operation.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Random Depalletization
CMES Robotics Inc. and BTB Solutions to Exhibit De-palletization Solution at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth SL-6163! CMES Robotics Inc. will demonstrate its new random de-palletization solution with partner BTB Solutions.
Jul 20th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 07 14 At 2 46 09 Pm
mk North America: Pallet-Handling Conveyor System
The newest addition to mk North America's line of pallet conveyors, the VersaFlex P08, is a small, flexible chain pallet-handling conveyor system that carries loads up to 22 pounds per pallet and can be easily altered to adapt to product changes.
Jul 14th, 2021
Somic Logo
Somic to Showcase Secondary Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Somic America will demonstrate its newest version of the SOMIC ReadyPack for retail-ready packaging applications at PACK Expo Las Vegas, Booth SL 6460.
Jul 14th, 2021
Glide Line Roller Chain Conveyor
Roller Chain Conveyor
Glide-Line’s configurable steel roller chain conveyor system features dynamic traction control with a built-in accelerator to assist with faster start-up.
Jul 14th, 2021
Brenton Mp1000 Relaunch
Redesigned Robotic Bulk Palletizer/Depalletizing EOAT
The redesigned MP1000 robotic bulk palletizing/depalletizing EOAT from Brenton can pick up empty or full bulk items, bags, cans, bottles, or irregular-shaped packs. It also works for handling cases, open or sealed cases, trays, display packs, and bundles.
Jul 13th, 2021
Flex Move Modules
Stop and Divert Pucks and Packages with Two New Modules for Dorner’s FlexMove® Conveyors
Jul 12th, 2021
Logo No Tagline Itw Hartness
ITW Hartness Launches HartnessCARE
ITW Hartness offers customers HartnessCARE, a new maintenance care package that encourages customers to take a proactive approach to servicing their equipment to decrease downtime and costs and extend life.
Jul 8th, 2021
11 Cm Wd 120
Checkweigher/Metal Detection Systems
Mettler-Toledo’s CM33 Washdown and CM35 Washdown combination systems are designed to address the needs of manufacturers operating in harsh production environments that need both metal detection and checkweighing.
Jul 7th, 2021
Bpa Jongerius
BluePrint Automation Acquires Jongerius Hanco B.V.
BluePrint Automation (BPA) Group acquired Jongerius Hanco B.V. located in Amersfoort, The Netherlands.
Jul 7th, 2021
99613 99557 Comp
Aluminum Pallets
New Age Industrial’s heavy-duty aluminum pallets are guaranteed never to rust or corrode and are simple to clean with pressure washers, steam ,or scrubbing. They are a lightweight, durable option for transporting goods.
Jul 7th, 2021
Orion Rtc
Automatic Stretch Wrapper
Orion Packaging Systems offers the Rotary Tower Automatic (RTC) stretch wrapper that integrates with new or existing conveyance.
Jul 6th, 2021
Dorner Ert250 With Gears
Conveyors Create Zones in Accumulation and Assembly Applications
As automation becomes integrated into medium- and heavy-load accumulation and assembly applications, the need for conveyors with zoning capabilities increases, and Dorner’s ERT250 conveyors are designed to handle zone functionality.
Jul 2nd, 2021
Eagle Pack 400
Detector Technology Captures Greater Information About Products Being Inspected
Produces highly detailed X-ray images to deliver more accurate contaminant detection
Jul 1st, 2021
More in Secondary/end-of-line
Eriez Logo
Eriez Launches Eriez-Deutschland
Eriez is expanding its international profile with the establishment of Eriez-Deutschland GmbH, headquartered in Recklinghausen, Germany.
Jul 1st, 2021
90 Degree Product Turner No Text By Multi Conveyor
Compact Dual Lane 90° Case and Product Rotation
Multi-Conveyor recently built a cost-effective, compact dual lane 90° case turner to rotate and align single lane filled cases that quickly transfer onto an existing case sealer.
Jul 1st, 2021
Key Marathon Monobeam
Vibratory Conveyors
Key Technology introduces the Marathon vibratory conveyors with monobeam construction available in lengths from 30 to 50 ft.
Jun 30th, 2021
Pearson
Case Packer
Pearson Packaging Systems launches the RTL-HV modular case packer designed for flexible products, such as bags, pouches, or flow-wrapped items, requiring horizontal and vertical loading.
Jun 29th, 2021
Manual Tilt Palletizer
Manual Tilt Palletizer
The manual tilt palletizer from GR-X Mfg. is primarily used by blow molders and co-packers to manually create a full-height pallet of empty plastic containers.
Jun 23rd, 2021
Food Montage 01
PakTech Named One of the Top Innovative Food Companies to Watch in 2021
PakTech Named One of the Top Innovative Food Companies to Watch in 2021 by CIOCoverage magazine.
Jun 21st, 2021
Sk22
Depalletizer for Breweries
The Nimbus Half Height Depallatizer from Ska Fabricating is designed to support breweries of all sizes and distribution models.
Jun 16th, 2021
Edl Twin Stream Bundler
Twin-Stream Shrink-Film Bundler
EDL Packaging’s twin-stream shrink-film bundler is designed to collate and securely bundle 3-, 4-, and 6-packs of shrink-wrapped bottles, allowing for faster shelf stocking at retail locations.
Jun 11th, 2021
At the heart of the Multi-Q HD unit is sensor technology with an improved signal-to-noise ratio, designed so that the most minuscule pressure differential is discernible.
SEPHA: HD Leak Tester to One Micron
Utilizing the vacuum decay test method, the new Multi-Q HD unit takes integrity testing to the next level, enabling ultra-sensitive, non-destructive detection of defects in pharmaceutical containers.
Jun 10th, 2021
Image001
K2 Kinetics Acquires Robotic Packaging Machinery, LLC
RPM designs and manufactures case packers throughout the U.S. Founded in 2011 by Scott Thiede, the company has an established product line of 4 key models designed around functionality and efficiencies needed for a variety of customers.
Jun 7th, 2021
Paul Landers, Director of Operations
ESS Technologies Expands Corporate Structure and Manufacturing Capacity
Corporate changes poise ESS Technologies for success as the company prepares to enter its fourth decade in business.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3534731 705386 75221c1a 46fa 44bb A01e 19d1d3105160 0
Case Packer
Sidel launches the Cermex EvoPack 4.0 case-packing platform for shaped containers in wraparound blanks, trays, and shelf-ready packaging (SRP). It is designed to reduce repacking activities at distribution centers or within e-commerce order preparation.
Jun 4th, 2021