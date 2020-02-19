Half-Frame Bulk Bag Discharger

Material Transfer offers the half-frame bulk bag discharger designed for discharging product into a customer's process.

Feb 19th, 2020
Bulk Bag Discharger

Unit includes Flo-Lock® discharge spout closure system that quickly halts material flow for partial bag discharge, allowing bag to be retied and removed; the Seal-Master® round bag spout access chamber with "gull wing" doors for easy operator access; the Sure-Seal™ bag spout clamping system for dust-tight material discharge; plus a carbon steel product discharge transition.

Below the transition, a bag dump station with operator access doors allows for small bags of material to enter the process mid-stream. Unit also includes a product discharge hopper equipped with fluidizing system for flow assistance.

Systems are custom designed for specific application requirements.


