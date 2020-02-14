Fiber Laser Marking System

Squid Ink introduces the SQ-50F fiber laser marking system designed for high-speed food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and other primary coding applications.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Squid Ink
Feb 14th, 2020
Sq 50 F Laser Metal

The SQ-50F fiber laser provides permanent coding of text, time and date, bar codes, serial numbers, and more on a variety of products, including ceramics, plastics, matte metals, rubber, and composite materials. Due to the short wavelength of the fiber laser, the SQ-50F provides an excellent solution for customers that require a high-contrast code on materials not easily marked with CO2 marking systems.

Sq 50 StandDesigned with versatility in mind, the system can be set up in minutes and is easily configurable, allowing for quick and easy installation in both stationary and moving applications. Setup is simple with the system’s integrated focus finder and marking area preview window that projects right onto the user’s product. The SQ-50F laser’s small footprint ensures an easy fit into production environments where space is limited. For applications requiring both vertical and horizontal marking, the laser head can be rotated 90° in less than five minutes.

The system features a rugged cast aluminum controller body and an IP54 rating to ensure maximum reliability and uptime for the most demanding applications. No requirement for ink results in a clean and eco-friendly system with a lower cost of ownership and is an ideal alternative when continuous inkjet (CIJ) systems are not practical.

The SQ-50F laser’s increased message flexibility means users have the ability to mix different fonts and logos in a single message and the option to produce discrete codes for anti-counterfeiting and traceability applications. Messages are programmed using an easy to use touchscreen interface that provides users with a no-fuss method of code generation.

Companies in this article
Squid Ink
Videos from Squid InkView all videos
Squid Ink's SquidCheck™ Validation System - Setup Guide
Squid Ink's SquidCheck™ Validation System - Setup Guide
Dec 9th, 2019
Squid Ink's SQ-Laser Marking Vintage Numbers on Wine Bottles
Squid Ink's SQ-Laser Marking Vintage Numbers on Wine Bottles
Oct 24th, 2019
Squid Ink's JetStream CIJ Printing System on display at Pack Expo 2019
Squid Ink's JetStream CIJ Printing System on display at Pack Expo 2019
Oct 10th, 2019
Sq 50 F Laser Metal
Fiber Laser Marking System
Squid Ink introduces the SQ-50F fiber laser marking system designed for high-speed food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and other primary coding applications.
Feb 14th, 2020
Butterfly Effect cannabis flower is packaged in an aluminum can with a child-resistant reclosable cap.
Integrated Labeling Strategy Helps Cannabis Company Grow
Medical marijuana startup Grow Ohio employs a combination of label software, printing systems, and label materials to meet compliance regulations and branding for six different packaging formats.
Feb 10th, 2020
D43 model
Print and Apply Labeling Systems
Matthews Marking Systems launches the MPERIA A-Series of print and apply labeling systems.
Feb 5th, 2020
2019 Oct14 3730 Web[1]
Color Label Printer/Cutter
Primera Technology launches the LX610 Color Label Printer/Cutter that combines high-resolution color label printing with digital die cutting.
Jan 29th, 2020
Nilpeter Fa
Catapult Print Enhances Onsite Capabilities
Catapult Print added a third Nilpeter FA press and an Advanced Vision Technology (AVT) inspection system to its printing presses and finishing equipment to enhance its onsite capabilities.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
CoPilot Max ink-jet printer
Ink-Jet Printer
Squid Ink introduces the CoPilot Max ink-jet printer now available with solvent capability to print on non-porous surfaces.
Jan 16th, 2020
Matthews Marking Mas Spot 1024x256
Matthews Marking Systems to Showcase New Product Line
Matthews Marking Systems, a global supplier of marking and coding systems, will showcase multiple methods of package printing at WestPack 2020.
Jan 8th, 2020
Lee Metters, Group Business Development Director at Domino Printing Sciences
The Evolution of Digital Inkjet Labels
Variable data and personalization are just the tip of the digital print iceberg, as new developments alter purchasing, production and supply chain in the market.
Jan 6th, 2020
Key stakeholders celebrate the prospect of having an HP Indigo 20000 Digital Press operating soon at Taiwan&apos;s TCI Co. Ltd.
Bring package printing in-house?
TCI Co. Ltd, a global provider of health food and skincare products, is adopting HP Indigo digital printing to expand packaging production with a more flexible, customizable, and sustainable solution for its worldwide brand customers.
Dec 17th, 2019
Giuseppe Prioriello, Founder and CEO of Packly
Digital Print Boosts User Experience for E-Commerce Packaging
Giuseppe Prioriello, Founder and CEO of Italian company Packly, spoke to the Digital Print for Packaging Europe conference in Berlin last week about digital printing’s role in e-commerce.
Dec 10th, 2019
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
Pic1 Tetrapak Res 1
Digital Printing's Role in a New Business Model
Alessandro Zardini, Product Director of Packaging Materials at Tetra Pak, Italy, will be presenting at Digital Print for Packaging Europe in Berlin Dec. 3rd, and will be discussing a business model of “uncharted territories.”
Nov 18th, 2019
Ryan Petty
Domino Appoints Sector Development Manager, Beverage
Domino North America appointed Ryan Petty Sector Development Manager for the Beverage sector.
Nov 4th, 2019
ProMach logo
ProMach Acquires Jet Label & Packaging
ProMach acquired Canada-based Jet Label & Packaging, a manufacturer of labeling and coding solutions.
Nov 4th, 2019
TrojanLabel&circledR; T5 In-line Digital Color Label Press and Finishing System
In-line Digital Color Label Press and Finishing System
AstroNova launches the TrojanLabel® T5, a larger version of its TrojanLabel T4 professional label press and finishing system with the addition of UV flexo varnish capabilities.
Nov 4th, 2019
Jan De Roeck, Director of Solutions Management at Esko
Digital Transformation Key Focus of Digital Print for Packaging
The hot topic of digital transformation of businesses in digital printing will be top of mind at Digital Print for Packaging Europe, December 2-4 in Berlin, according to keynote speaker Jan De Roeck, Director of Solutions Management at Esko in Belgium.
Oct 31st, 2019
Videojet 1860 CIJ printer
Videojet: Adjustable 90-deg printhead for CIJ printers
Videojet launches an adjustable 90-deg printhead designed for use with the Videojet 1860 CIJ printer. It enables users to adjust the printhead when a coding configuration changes on their packaging or production line.
Oct 24th, 2019
FailSafe
Domino: Redundancy controller for ink-jet printers
Domino’s FailSafe is a redundancy controller that shares the printing workload between two Ax-Series ink-jet printers. Both printers are seamlessly integrated, controlled by a single HMI, and stacked to minimize floor-space usage. If one printer goes down, the other picks up 100% of the workload without missing a product.
Oct 7th, 2019
Toshiba&rsquo;s new thermal barcode printer, the B-EX4T3HS, prints at 600 dpi at speeds up to 6 in/s.
High-Precision Printer Eases Compliance in Medical Packaging
Toshiba’s latest thermal barcode printer combines high-resolution printing with high precision in label feeding to print small labels.
Oct 3rd, 2019
More in Coding, printing & labeling
Pw 9700396 Thumbnail 2 F91b4eee V4
Multi Side Scanner Handles Different Package Formats
Sealed Air's new multi-side scanner appeals to e-commerce as it is able to handle different package formats, contents, and sizes.
Sep 26th, 2019
Videojet 7340 and 7440 fiber laser marking systems mark aluminum.
Fiber Laser Codes, Marks Aluminum at Speed
PACK EXPO Las Vegas attendees are getting a sneak peek of the Videojet 7340 and 7440 fiber laser marking systems, designed for coding aluminum.
Sep 25th, 2019
Oem 852291 Thumbnail 2 Da5b0934 V3
Collaborative Print and Apply Label System
Matthews Marking Systems' new print and apply labeling system is safe for collaboration with humans.
Sep 25th, 2019
Late-stage customization of sealed blisters boosts usage of blister lines,
Blister printer supports postponement
Full-color printing differentiates products in blister packs.
Sep 25th, 2019
Complete Inspection Systems showcased its HD MicroCode.
2D Microcodes for Seriously Small Spaces
A code printed at 600 dpi can be as small as 4.5 mm square while another option prints in 1 mm square, smaller than most raindrops.
Sep 25th, 2019
Toshiba thermal barcode printers
Printers for consistently accurate placement of data on labels
Thermal barcode printers blend compact, durable designs with precision labeling.
Sep 24th, 2019
The Intelli-Pac&trade; manual case aggregation system
Case Aggregation System for Serialized Cartons, Bottles
The new module, suitable for pharma companies and co-packers, provides the ability to seamlessly integrate layered aggregation technology.
Sep 24th, 2019
A Markoprint X1Jet printer integrated with an RF Lite tabletop feeder prints required information directly on cannabis packaging using IQ990 solvent ink from General Ink.
Cannabis Poses Labeling Hurdle
Variable direct coding prints required information and eliminates the label and its application process.
Sep 24th, 2019
Epson ColorWorks C6500P
On-Demand Label Printing: Upgrading from B&W to Color
Ideal for many healthcare, food and industrial applications, Epson’s inkjet printers produce color labels that withstand UV sterilization and more.
Sep 24th, 2019
The printer features up to 2.8 in. of print height per printhead and can run up to two print heads from one controller.
Ink-Jet Printer Prints on Porous Surfaces at 360 dpi
Squid Ink’s CoPilot Max prints hi-res characters, text, scannable barcodes, and logos at 360-dpi.
Sep 23rd, 2019
New Concept for High-Volume Labeling
New Concept for High-Volume Labeling
CrossMerge label applicator prints and applies GS1-compliant barcodes.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Matthews&rsquo; MPERIA-driven VIAjet L-Series TIJ system
Egg Processor Cuts Costs
Replacing labeling with thermal inkjet coding streamlines “Best Before” coding.
Sep 23rd, 2019