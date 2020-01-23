Launching with two Nilpeter presses in April 2018, the Orlando-based company pledged to set a higher industry-wide standard for print turnaround and consistency, and as a result has seen significant growth over the past 18 months.

With a forward-thinking business model and a rising number of major national brands in its ranks of clients, Catapult’s acquisition of its third Nilpeter press will amplify its capacity, while enhancing its offering and positioning it for substantial future growth.

Specializing in linerless labels, pressure sensitive and narrow web film (with plans to expand into further label types), the firm’s growth is attributed to its customer-focused culture and consistent investment into the print trade’s latest technological advancements.

“Our culture is as vital to our growth as our technology and combined the two elements make us confident in revolutionizing the print industry,” said Lewis Cook, Managing Partner. “The cornerstone of the new Nilpeter press is its ability to pass on game-changing benefits to customers. The press ensures peak changeovers while the disruptive technology of AVT means consistency is guaranteed every time we deliver a job. The acquisitions have allowed us to dramatically increase capacity, so we can not only meet but exceed customer expectations.”

Paul Teachout, Vice President Sales and Marketing Nilpeter USA, said: “Catapult Print has become more than a partner – the innovation that they present to our industry sets the bar for the future of dynamic packaging solutions. It has been a mutually rewarding experience as they allow us to push the bar with new press innovations. The addition of the new FA press will allow Catapult to take its production and products to yet another level.”

