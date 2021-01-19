Ben Stoller, Paxxal Group, Announced as RPA Chairman of the Board

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), a non-profit trade organization, begins 2021 with new executive committee members and additions to its board of directors. Ben Stoller, executive managing member and global CEO, Paxxal Group has been elected chairman of the board. His term will begin at the annual board of directors meeting held virtually on January 21.

Stoller affirms that reusable packaging is growing in use as manufacturers, retailers, and consumers recognize the value of waste prevention in a circular economy and that RPA will continue to raise awareness of the advantages of reusable packaging systems for transport and distribution of products, particularly amidst the pandemic which has heightened the bar for supply chain agility and resilience.

“Among my primary objectives as chairman is to ensure that RPA leads the conversation on how reusable packaging systems meet shifting supply chain requirements and offer new advantages in an increasingly automated and technology-enabled world,” says Stoller.

Other changes to the RPA executive committee include the appointment of Kevin Mazula, CEO, RM2, to the role of vice chairman and Samantha Goetz, marketing communications manager, ORBIS, to secretary-treasurer.

The annual RPA election also resulted in four new board members and three returning directors starting a two-year term (2021-2022):

Graham Connor, senior vice president, sales and customer support, iGPS Logistics

Aubree Duncan, director of food safety, Tosca

Paul Kamholz, vice president, sales and marketing, Schoeller Allibert

Leslie LeMair, vice president, sales and marketing, Georg Utz

Andy Schumacher, vice president, packaging systems division, SSI Schaefer

Bryan Tate, vice president, product and category development, IFCO Systems

Ben Waterman, manager, business development, Monoflo International

These elected directors will join the following members who are serving the second year of their term: