Coca-Cola's Smartwater Launches Aluminum Cans

The Coca-Cola Company’s Glacéau Smartwater brand is launching 12-oz. (355 ml) aluminum cans featuring a fresh visual design, aiming to align with consumers’ environmental concerns while offering convenient consumption during the spring and summer seasons. The sleek and elegant cans retain the brand’s colour palette from bottle packaging, distinguished by silver drop designs and different background colors for each variety. With an eye on sustainability, the use of aluminum cans reflects a growing consumer interest in non-plastic packaging without compromising convenience. Initially available in single cans and 8-packs across the United States, this marks the first-time vapor-distilled water will be sold in individual cans, according to the company.