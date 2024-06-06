New Tool: ProSource
Coca-Cola's Smartwater Launches Aluminum Cans

Learn what new package type will be the first-time vapor-distilled water will be sold in this format, according to Coca-Cola.

Jun 6, 2024
Smartwater 6660d2d932956

Coca-Cola's Smartwater Launches Aluminum Cans

The Coca-Cola Company’s Glacéau Smartwater brand is launching 12-oz. (355 ml) aluminum cans featuring a fresh visual design, aiming to align with consumers’ environmental concerns while offering convenient consumption during the spring and summer seasons. The sleek and elegant cans retain the brand’s colour palette from bottle packaging, distinguished by silver drop designs and different background colors for each variety. With an eye on sustainability, the use of aluminum cans reflects a growing consumer interest in non-plastic packaging without compromising convenience. Initially available in single cans and 8-packs across the United States, this marks the first-time vapor-distilled water will be sold in individual cans, according to the company. 

Top Stories
Walmart launched bettergoods, its newest private label brand, in April.
Contract packaging
Walmart, CVS, and Gopuff: Private Label Heats Up
The trend, which is reshaping how store brands get customers to fill their carts, shows no signs of slowing down.
Newer workers may resonate with video content for training, some industry executives suggest.
Business Intelligence
How Today’s Technology Can Enhance Training
Khc R Pet Launch
Containers & Closures
Kraft Heinz Moves to 100% rPET Containers for Mayo, Miracle Whip
Uwe Melichar (second from right) of the European Brand and Packaging Design Association, curated the private brand owner tour of drupa for Touchpoint Packaging, a pavilion and topical packaging hub of the show.
Package Design
A drupa Tour with Brand Packaging Designer Uwe Melichar, EPDA
