Urgent COVID-19 Survey: Here’s How to Help

Yesterday, the White House asked the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), of which PMMI and its PMMI Media Group are active members, to reach out to its constituent companies, members, etc., to identify their capabilities to step up and help the U.S. during this all-hands-on-deck crisis.

Put more simply, if you are able to assist with the production of critical supplies, the U.S. Government needs to know. This survey from NAM, in partnership with PMMI, is how you tell them.

The administration is seeking volunteers who can donate and provide and/or produce, within two weeks, large-scale quantities of critical supplies to help the nation respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please complete this brief survey about your production ability. Due to the urgency of the request for information, we are attempting to receive responses ASAP.

If you have any questions about this survey or other COVID-19-related issues, please email the NAM’s COVID-19 response team.

Thank you once again for your partnership and support.