Urgent COVID-19 Survey: Here’s How to Help

If your company is able to assist with the production of critical supplies, the government needs to know, and know now. This quick survey is a great, fast way to tell them.

Matt Reynolds
Mar 18th, 2020
Yesterday, the White House asked the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), of which PMMI and its PMMI Media Group are active members, to reach out to its constituent companies, members, etc., to identify their capabilities to step up and help the U.S. during this all-hands-on-deck crisis.

Put more simply, if you are able to assist with the production of critical supplies, the U.S. Government needs to know. This survey from NAM, in partnership with PMMI, is how you tell them.

The administration is seeking volunteers who can donate and provide and/or produce, within two weeks, large-scale quantities of critical supplies to help the nation respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please complete this brief survey about your production ability. Due to the urgency of the request for information, we are attempting to receive responses ASAP. 

If you have any questions about this survey or other COVID-19-related issues, please email the NAM’s COVID-19 response team.

Thank you once again for your partnership and support.  

Brambles
Mar 18th, 2020
Predilecta
Flexible ‘Mason Jar’
Winning a Gold Award for Shelf Impact as well as Silver for Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging and another Silver for Packaging Excellence was the pre-made stand-up pouch for premium tomato sauces from Predilecta Alimentos Ltd of Brazil.
Mar 18th, 2020
Cbd Diffusing Oil
Despite Confusion Over CBD, Sales Projected to Grow
The source and legality of CBD products can cause confusion to consumers, but product sales are expected to reach $20 billion in the US by 2024.
Mar 17th, 2020
Dr. Keith Jerome (left), Director of the UW Medicine Virology laboratory in Seattle, and Dr. Alex Greninger, Assistant Director of the lab, quickly ramped up a test to detect the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. As of March 11, their lab had performed nearly 3,000 tests &horbar; with nearly 270 found to be positive.
Thermo Fisher, Roche Begin Large-Scale Shipping of COVID-19 Tests
In total, the companies are aiming to produce millions of tests per week. “We are grateful to the FDA for accelerating the process to grant Emergency Use Authorization for this test,” said Matt Sause, President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America.
Mar 17th, 2020
Flexi Tube
New Kind of Tube Format
UFlex won two more Gold Awards (for Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging and for Packaging Excellence) as well as a Silver Award (for Technical Innovation) for its Flexitube Package.
Mar 17th, 2020
A record-breaking 7,100-plus attendees descended on PACK EXPO East 2020
Record breaking PACK EXPO East 2020 Exceeds Industry Expectations
More expansive show floor welcomes record-shattering 7,100 attendees
Mar 6th, 2020
Fpa Skratch Labs
Limited-Edition Pouch for Tour de France Features 10,000 Unique Designs
Digital printing has emerged as the primary tool for creating personalized packaging for limited editions, helping Consumer Packaged Goods companies better engage and connect with consumers and generate excitement around their brands.
Mar 16th, 2020
Tim Debus, president and CEO of the Reusable Packaging Association presenting at PACK EXPO East.
Sustainability and the Economy
In the circular economy there is a growing need for durability in product packaging. Not only could a model of packaging reuse help the environment, but, when done right, could also be financially effective for manufacturers.
Mar 13th, 2020
Cereal
Market Snapshot: Cereal & Grain
As breakfast cereal demand declines, portable snack bars are growing in popularity.
Mar 13th, 2020
Horror vacui is a Latin term that means the fear of empty spaces. It&rsquo;s a centuries-old concept used primarily in art and design.
Horror Vacui! Reevaluating Empty Design Space
One method to increase the perceived value of your product is to reduce visual pieces of information, or chunks, on your package.
Mar 13th, 2020
Free Results Iopp Salary Survey Blue
2020 Salary Survey: Do You Know Your Worth?
Have you completed the Institute of Packaging Professionals’ (IoPP) 2020 Salary Survey?
Mar 13th, 2020
Box Latch plus anchor make this simple corrugated box reusable many times over.
Making Corrugated Boxes Reusable
Using reusable plastic totes to get molded parts from one part of a manufacturing operation to another is expensive; Box Latch makes it possible to use and reuse inexpensive corrugated boxes.
Mar 13th, 2020
4 D Bag
“4D” Bag Combines Best of Rigid, Flexible
Landing itself a Gold Award for Shelf Impact, global film manufacturer Uflex Limited developed a brick-shaped, all panel registered bag/pouch with a handle and re-closable option that can either stand on a shelf or lie down in a stack or on a pallet.
Mar 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1139668667
Finance and Investments in the Legal/Not Legal Cannabis Business
Lack of access to financial institutions and tax breaks, as well as volatile market valuations, challenge the cannabis industry’s ability to expand.
Mar 12th, 2020
Insura Seal Verification
Colorful Seal Verification Technology for Medical Device Packaging
Winning an FPA Gold Award in Technical Innovation, Insura™ Seal Verification technology from Amcor Healthcare Packaging offers a “colorful” option for the countless medical device packages that undergo visual inspection.
Mar 12th, 2020
Lg Signature 1
LG Electronics Taps Customizable Kit for Unboxing, Brand Experience
Companies selling higher-end products--cosmetics, liquor, or consumer electronics, for instance--can struggle amid an over-saturation of “premium” messaging. LG broke the cycle with a unique package design kit from RRD.
Mar 11th, 2020
Direct digital print on aluminum cans is a differentiator for this U.K. craft brewer.
Direct-to-Can Digital Print for Craft Brewer
BrewBoard, a Cambridge-based independent craft brewer in the UK, has expanded its offering of exclusive and original craft beer can designs with direct-to-can digital printing technology.
Mar 11th, 2020
Stacys
Bold Graphics Celebrate Women’s History
As a female-founded brand, Stacy’s Snacks is intent on empowering and supporting other female entrepreneurs as they launch their own businesses.
Mar 11th, 2020
The semi-automatic RRA enables PCI to establish a flexible auto-injector assembly process with a minimum of downtime between batches.
Burgeoning Auto-Injector Market Demands Flexible Production Options
Injectable drug delivery is surging, and auto-injectors are helping patients self-administer more easily. PCI Pharma Services turned to an assembly machine from Syntegon Technology to provide the needed flexibility and scalability.
Mar 10th, 2020
Chocolate
Market Snapshot: Candy & Confectionery
Consumers are seeking healthier choices in confectionery treats, such as reduced sugar or protein-fortified formulations.
Mar 10th, 2020
Amplify
A Hot Design for a Hot Chip
With a foundation of “snacking without compromise,” Amplify Snack Brands is focused on creating great-tasting snacks without trade-offs in nutrition or convenience.
Mar 10th, 2020
Partnership Tile 1579734554529 Hr
Milwaukee Brewers, S.C. Johnson, Model Circular Economy
By both reducing waste and educating the public about the possibility of a circular economy, this brand and baseball partnership sends a hopeful message.
Mar 9th, 2020
The study assessed the GHGs associated with all material, energy, and waste attributable to a product in its lifecycle.
In-Store vs. Online Shopping: Which is More Eco-Friendly?
New study uses a lifecycle assessment to evaluate the environmental impact of brick-and-mortar shopping versus e-commerce shopping, particularly the creation of greenhouse gas emissions.
Mar 9th, 2020
Phoenix Inc.
Mar 9th, 2020
Fpa Chico Honey
A Honey of a Pouch: Inverted SUP Makes Honey Consumption Mess Free
New Chico Honey Squeeze Pouch provides controlled, drip-free dispensing, complete product evacuation, and a better environmental footprint than rigid packaging.
Mar 9th, 2020
The complex structure of Roche&rsquo;s cobas plasma separation card consists of a carrier layer with a bonded nonwoven fabric and an upper layer for protection and labeling.
Flexible Production Makes Roche’s HIV Test Innovation a Success
Roche designed a plasma separation card that greatly simplifies blood sampling and transport. Beckhoff Automation made production of the card cost-effective with its flexible, compact eXtended Transport System.
Mar 6th, 2020
Stream One
High-Barrier Medical and Food Packaging is Recycle-Ready
Healthcare facilities represent some of the largest contributors of plastic waste to landfills and incineration while consumers increasingly seek recycle-ready food packaging.
Mar 6th, 2020
In-mold label delivers a no-label look.
IML for Tomato Packs
As demand for on-the-go packaging continues to grow, a new tomato container featuring in-mold labeling is catching consumers’ eyes in European markets.
Mar 6th, 2020
The RFID scanner mounted to the side of the enclosure holding the HMI is connected to the machine&rsquo;s Ethernet network for communication to the Logix processor and PanelView Plus HMI. Users log in with an RFID fob.
Machine Users Log In by RFID
By better controlling access to machine parameters, and by logging the date and time of as well as the changes in parameter values, machine troubleshooting is greatly enhanced.
Mar 6th, 2020
RFIDeas
Mar 6th, 2020
Fpa Vert Logo Full Color Cmyk
FPA Announces 2020 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the winners of its 64th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition.
Mar 5th, 2020
Hills
Compatibilizer Makes Pouch Recycle-Ready
Winner of a Gold Award for Packaging Excellence plus a Silver Award for Sustainability and another Silver for Technical Innovation in the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition was a standup pouch for pet food treats.
Mar 5th, 2020