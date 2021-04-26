Enter AmeriStar Competition: Deadline May 21

AmeriStar entries are accepted across 17 categories, and include three special top awards: Best of Show Award, Sustainable Packaging Award, and Design Excellence Award.

Kim Overstreet
Apr 26th, 2021
Io Pp Ameri Star2021 Logo Transparent

Entries are now being accepted for the Institute of Packaging Professionals’ AmeriStar 2021 Package Awards competition. AmeriStar is one of the industry’s broadest and most prestigious design competitions. Winning packages are displayed at PACK EXPO in the Showcase of Packaging Innovations, and all AmeriStar winners are eligible for the World Packaging Organisation’s WorldStar Packaging Awards competition.

AmeriStar, one of the packaging industry’s oldest and most anticipated packaging competitions, showcases the most ground-breaking, innovative packages of the year. It provides global recognition for the superb work of your team and positions your company as an innovative packaging leader in the industry. All entries in this year’s competition will once again be critiqued by an in-person panel of experts from around the packaging industry.

Entry deadline is May 21, 2021. Submit your entry here.


Companies in this article
IoPP
Hershey Brazil has capitalized on digital printing of flexible film as a way of celebrating female talent during International Women’s Day.
Hershey Celebrates International Women's Day with Digital Print Campaign
At Hershey Brazil, the #HerSheGallery transforms a chocolate bar wrapper into a celebration of women, as Hershey once again uses a digital print campaign to mark International Women's Day.
Apr 26th, 2021
AmeriStar entries are accepted across 17 categories, and include three special top awards: Best of Show Award, Sustainable Packaging Award, and Design Excellence Award.
Apr 26th, 2021
Amcor Flexible Packaging will further invest in ePac Flexible Packaging.
Amcor Announces Strategic Investment in ePac Flexible Packaging
Amcor recently announced their investment of $10 to $15 million in ePac. The investment will include a minority ownership interest in ePac Holdings LLC and funding for more ePac locations.
Apr 26th, 2021
Packaging Design Trends 29th April
Webinar Explores the Latest Packaging Design Trends
UK packaging innovation consultancy ThePackHub’s latest free packaging webinar explores the world of packaging design innovation trends with a whistle-stop tour of the latest innovations.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Index
Oliver Inc. Acquires Boutwell Packaging
Oliver Inc. acquired Boutwell Packaging a manufacturer of folding carton and blister card packaging serving personal care, healthcare, food and beverage, and consumer products markets.
Apr 21st, 2021
Among the new formats are a hexagonal paper tube for the Smarties Giant Tube, a multipack consisting of paper tubes held together with a label, a paper bag for small cartons of mini Smarties, and a stand-up pouch.
Nestlé Achieves ‘Paperization’ of Confectionery Packaging
Transitioning from plastic to paper for 419 SKUs of its Smarties brand chocolate candies requires extensive R&D in new materials, new package designs, equipment compatibility, and recycling potential for Nestlé.
Apr 21st, 2021
Contract Packaging Association Webinar
Consumer-Centric Packaging Innovation
Is packaging the product? Consumers drive package and product innovation with their decision making and trends. Recently the Contract Packaging Association discussed this intersection between innovation and consumer.
Apr 20th, 2021
Briefing Hub Header
Brand Owner & Retailer Briefing Hub Launch
UK packaging innovation consultancy ThePackHub has launched a regular online meeting and information service for brand owner and retailer packaging professionals.
Apr 20th, 2021
The first AR promo is a cheeky, immersive experience that features nine vignettes starring overripe onions, forgotten fruits, and leftover legumes.
Morton Salt’s Packaging-Based AR Experiences Seek to Erase Food Waste
Nine AR vignettes accessible through a QR code on Morton Salt’s culinary salt packaging prompts users to visit each scene, get tips, and collect recipes that use commonly wasted food items.
Apr 14th, 2021
Wp Ologo
WPO Announces Date for WorldStar 2021 Awards Virtual Ceremony
WPO (World Packaging Organisation) will host a virtual ceremony on June 9, 2021 for the winners of WorldStar 2021. All winners will be announced, including WorldStar Special Awards, Student Awards, and WPO Life Time Achievement Award.
Apr 14th, 2021
Winerytale is being rolled out to California wineries
Augmented Reality Packaging Innovations for CPGs, Beer and Wine Industry
Pizza Hut, and White Castle - in conjunction with Coca-Cola, are rolling out new novelty AR technology packaging, while the beer and wine industry will see options for a new virtual customer experience.
Apr 9th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Beverages are some of the most common package leaks in e-commerce.
The Challenge of Package Design for Liquids in E-commerce
The e-commerce or direct-to-consumer supply chain is particularly challenging for liquid consumer packaged goods. A collaborative effort is working to solve this problem.
Apr 8th, 2021
Sm Graphic Cannanis Soonke
CANnabis or CAN’Tabis: Where is Cannabis Heading Amid New Administration?
Listen in as Healthcare Packaging's director of editorial content talks new directions for cannabis regulation, packaging updates, consumer behavior, and more.
Apr 6th, 2021
The new Superfood range uses the fully recyclable K3 cardboard-plastic combination from Greiner Packaging and uses the printable reverse of the removable wrap for consumer communication.
Transparent PP Yogurt Cup with Reverse-Printed Paperboard Exterior is Fully Recyclable
Trimona Bulgarian Yogurt chose a yogurt container with an outer paperboard wrapper, easily removed for recycling, and an inner transparent PP cup. Paperboard is reverse printed for an impactful consumer communication experience inside the pack.
Apr 7th, 2021
Bag-in-box is just the right format for this Lambic-style ale, a flat beer that has no carbonation.
Craft Brew—Bag-In-Box
Primitive Beer, a small blending facility and taproom in Longmont, Colo., is putting its lambic-style ales in 1.5- and 5-L bag-in-box formats.
Apr 5th, 2021
CANAINCA, is the only organization that represents the industries dedicated to processed foods manufacturing in Mexico.
Mexico Labeling Regulations: Meeting the Challenge
Nearly six months after the enaction of NOM-051 about front-of-package labeling for foods and non-alcoholic beverages, a webinar of Enlace EXPO PACK 2021 brought companies up to date on the progress made and the challenges of its implementation.
Apr 5th, 2021
P&G’s Gillette male grooming brand has switched from plastic to new recyclable paper packaging across its core razor range.
15 Sustainable Packaging Innovations to Watch
New sustainable packages, including those made from oat hulls and cocoa bean byproduct, refillable and reusable packaging for cosmetics, hand sanitizer, and deodorant, and other innovations, are the focus of webinar from ThePackHub.
Apr 5th, 2021
To extend the lightness and approachability of the brand, Pearlfisher paired each Paperbird product with descriptive copy. For facial tissue with lotion, it reads, 'for rosey noses.'
Packaging for ShopRite Own-Brand Paperbird Reflects Free-as-a-Bird Optimism
Apr 1st, 2021
Metsä Board’s new Excellence Centre in Äänekoski, Finland, is two-story, 5,000-sq-ft facility created to allows for joint exploration, innovation, and testing of more sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions.
Metsä Board Opens Excellence Centre in Finland
New center offers cutting-edge technology for R&D, packaging design, and paperboard and packaging innovation and provides a collaborative platform for customers and technology partners globally.
Mar 30th, 2021
Matt Reynolds, Editor, Packaging World
Monolayer Materials Help Bring Plastics Full Circle
Brand announcements about packaging material usage shifts are coming in faster than we can post them on our website or write about them in our print pages.
Mar 29th, 2021
Four different pieces of artwork are printed in succession on the PETG rollstock used to shrink sleeve cans of beer at CAB, resulting in four differently decorated beer varieties coming off of each batch run.
Shrink Sleeve Solution for Craft Brewery's Cans Lets Artist-Inspired Labels Shine
With a progression of differently decorated labels printed in succession on a roll, this customized shrink sleeve canning operation produces a range of unique, artistic labels during each run of craft beer.
Mar 26th, 2021
Ben Miyares, Packaging Sherpa, President, The Packaging Management Institute, Inc.
Amped-up Paper, Other Materials Make Inroads on Rigid Plastics
It’s too soon to say if all the anti-virgin plastic rhetoric from environmental critics will have a lasting impact on the packaging materials mix.
Mar 26th, 2021
CANtastic hygienic sleeve for aluminum cans
Protective Packaging Demand Grows During Pandemic
Consumer demand for protective and hygienic packaging during the COVID-19 pandemic has brought new innovations in the areas of sleeve, film, and cardboard coatings.
Mar 24th, 2021
Sm Graphic Tharp 603020d347fe0
5-Minute Listen: BumbleBee Packaging Design Shift Captures Market Share
In this 5-minute listen, BumbleBee Seafoods President and CEO Jan Tharp tells us how the company handled a total branding shift, including a packaging redesign meant to make the products more relevant on the shelf and appeal to higher end sensibilities.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Box Maker 22
BoxMaker Breaks Ground for a New Production Plant
The BoxMaker broke ground on a new production plant in Lowell, Ark., as part of a multi-million-dollar investment to effectively address growing demand across the country for digitally produced packaging and displays.
Mar 18th, 2021
Cp Family Ice Bucket
New Probiotic Soda Gets Package Design that Pops
A brand and package design for new-to-market functional soda Culture POP feels familiar, with subtle nuances, and drives consumer trial in the natural and mass retail channels.
Mar 17th, 2021
Trends Blocks
Which Trends Will Dominate Packaging Design in 2021?
Equator Design Senior Creative & Strategy Director Howard Wright explains those trends that will harness the groundswell of new product innovation and refocused messaging of 2020.
Mar 16th, 2021
The first fully sustainable board game.
How Hasbro is Phasing Out Plastic Packaging
The global toy company plans to eliminate all plastic packaging for new products by the end of 2022 and is introducing two new products that will “bring sustainability to family game night.”
Mar 15th, 2021
Unilever Produ Hp Main 20210310 070415 16x9 992
Unilever Label Change Influenced by Consumer Research
200 products will eliminate the word “normal” from product labels, as will all product advertising, in response to a 10,000 person, multi-country consumer study.
Mar 11th, 2021
The Montreal-based team behind the brand wanted the unique Aupale experience to start with a one-of-kind glass bottle.
A Glass Bottle Cool As Ice
Crafted from the finest Canadian corn and North America’s purest glacier spring water, Aupale is for anyone who appreciates fine spirits.
Mar 6th, 2021
Not-yet-released Wills of Steel, one of Crowns & Hops' Women's History Month releases, will hit shelves the last week of March.
Infusing Culture into Craft Packaging Design
An Inglewood-based brewing company uses design and digital marketing to resonate with consumers who have traditionally been overlooked in the craft beer market.
Mar 5th, 2021