Entries are now being accepted for the Institute of Packaging Professionals’ AmeriStar 2021 Package Awards competition. AmeriStar is one of the industry’s broadest and most prestigious design competitions. Winning packages are displayed at PACK EXPO in the Showcase of Packaging Innovations, and all AmeriStar winners are eligible for the World Packaging Organisation’s WorldStar Packaging Awards competition.

AmeriStar entries are accepted across 17 categories, and include three special top awards: Best of Show Award, Sustainable Packaging Award, and Design Excellence Award.

AmeriStar, one of the packaging industry’s oldest and most anticipated packaging competitions, showcases the most ground-breaking, innovative packages of the year. It provides global recognition for the superb work of your team and positions your company as an innovative packaging leader in the industry. All entries in this year’s competition will once again be critiqued by an in-person panel of experts from around the packaging industry.

Entry deadline is May 21, 2021. Submit your entry here.



