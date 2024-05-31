New Tool: ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Walking the Tightrope of Brand Family Package Design

Designing packaging for a product range requires an intricate balance of differentiation and uniformity to highlight product variation while ensuring shoppers still see each item as part of a connected collection.

Mike Skrzelowski
May 31, 2024
Some of the most intriguing and innovative examples of designers effectively unifying ranges of different products concern the clever use of certain elements of design architecture. One example is Lowes’ Sta-Green range of lawncare and garden products.
Some of the most intriguing and innovative examples of designers effectively unifying ranges of different products concern the clever use of certain elements of design architecture. One example is Lowes’ Sta-Green range of lawncare and garden products.

Over the course of their career, packaging designers are constantly challenged to strike the delicate balance between differentiation and uniformity. They walk this tightrope every time they design or redesign a range of products or a sub-brand (as Diet Coke is to Coca-Cola). These products must, to varying degrees, tell their own story, but to preserve brand identity and recognition, they need do this while maintaining alignment with each other. This balancing act is achieved predominantly though a strong and well-established brand architecture. 

Exploring the family tree

We sometimes think of brand architecture like a family tree, with several related sub-brands or variants attached to it. Despite some variation in appearance, they can be traced back to a single point of origin, the “parent’ brand,” with a visible structure holding them together like tree roots.

   Read this related article to learn how PepsiCo created a unique brand world for its new Gatorade Water sub-brand.

There are several ways packaging designers can achieve visual cohesion, either across a range of products or between a parent brand and its sub-brands, while combining elements that draw attention to their differences. While we would have to write a book to capture the depth and nuance of the multifaceted strategies our teams create to achieve this for our clients, we have picked a few examples to give just a flavor of what is possible.

The central holding device

A device commonly used to create cohesion across a collection of products is the central holding device, which contains key content (e.g., the logo, product name and variant, and instructions). Different background patterns or colors may be used to show that each product has a distinctive flavor profile, main benefit, or key ingredient, because the central holding device is the same, not only in color but in shape and position. And because it presents the same information in the same way across multiple pack fronts, it establishes a visual cohesion that ties everything together.

Giant Eagle’s Market District brand features a white plate as a central holding device to create a unifying architecture across the range.Giant Eagle’s Market District brand features a white plate as a central holding device to create a unifying architecture across the range.

When we redesigned Giant Eagle’s Market District brand, which comprises a collection of products sourced for their quality and distinctiveness, we utilized a white plate as a central holding device to create a unifying architecture across the range and at the same time allowing space for points of differentiation, including whimsical illustrations that flexed from product to product, reflecting their character and personality. It’s important to point out that there must be a consistent visual language to maintain overall cohesion—and this includes the style and “feel” of the imagery used on pack. No element of a packaging design should be considered in isolation but holistically, as part of a whole.

Dynamic design elements

Some of the most intriguing and innovative examples of designers effectively unifying ranges of different products concern the clever use of certain elements of design architecture. An example is Lowes’ Sta-Green, a range of high-performing lawncare and garden products. When we helped the retailer refresh Sta-Green’s visual identity, differentiation between products was essential for navigability due to the sheer number of products, which spanned several segments. Brand colors and photography were used strategically to differentiate between them and communicate intended usage and expected results, while a consistent green-arrow design element was positioned to point dynamically across each pack front, creating visual cohesion across the range.

For Lowes’ Sta-Green redesign, brand colors and photography were used strategically to differentiate between products, while a consistent green-arrow design element was positioned to point dynamically across each pack front.For Lowes’ Sta-Green redesign, brand colors and photography were used strategically to differentiate between products, while a consistent green-arrow design element was positioned to point dynamically across each pack front.

Color itself is a powerful design cue, influencing consumer perception of a product, from its taste and flavor to its health and sustainability credentials. Certain colors have even become synonymous with flavors (red for ready salted) and brands (purple for Cadbury), demonstrating their power to convey information without using a single word.

Color can also be used to great effect when it comes to differentiating products, while other elements, such as on-pack photography, typography, and logo positioning can tie everything together. When we worked with Mondelēz on its redesign of Crispers, for example, we used vibrant block colors were used to denote flavor profiles, while a centrally positioned hero image and logo created a cohesive and easily identifiable range.

Language and tone of voice

What you say matters, but so does how you say it. While visual elements such as color, typography, and imagery are vital, language and tone of voice are equally important. Implementing a distinctive tone of voice through the language you use can help build a memorable personality that consumers can easily recognize. It acts as an invisible thread that ties the range together. It is also important for highlighting what makes the range unique or appealing, whether that’s the brand’s focus on quality or its fun, youthful persona. From the luxurious and indulgent to the fresh and vibrant, on-pack language is a powerful differentiator.

A word on brand guidelines

Carefully crafted brand guidelines are essential for any brand. Not only do they establish a brand’s visual and verbal expression, but they also outline its strategy, from target audience to positioning and personality. Brand guidelines should be at the heart of any design project, whether that’s rolling out a new sub-brand, extending a brand into a new category, or redesigning an entire product range. PW

Mike Skrzelowski is senior creative director for global brand design firm Equator.

   Read this related article, “PepsiCo’s Rockstar Brand Visually Aligns On-Pack Designs Across Portfolio”

Companies in this article
Equator Design
Related Stories
Gatorade Water was introduced in February and is available in two sizes—1L and 700 mL with sports cap—both online and in stores nationwide.
Package Design
New Brand World Conceived for Gatorade Water
Bottles produced with a 3D printed tool are nearly indistinguishable from the final product produced through traditional metal tooling processes. From left to right: the two-part mold 3D printed with Rigid 10K Resin, a bottle produced with the mold 3D printed with Rigid 10K Resin, a bottle produced with a metal mold, and a labeled prototype bottle for customer testing.
Package Design
3D-Printed Molds Speed New Unilever Bottle Designs to Market
Equator
Package Design
Equator Doubles U.S. Presence with West Michigan and Minneapolis Office Integration
Ready Meal Packaging End-of-Line of the Next-Generation
Sponsor Content
Ready Meal Packaging End-of-Line of the Next-Generation
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 6644d93329536
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Maxresdefault 662946d4be5a2
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Pt Labeling 2024 Thumbnail
Coding, Printing & Labeling
10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Pt17 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
What are the Different Types of Multipacking Equipment?
View more »
Top Stories
Packaging and processing end-users are searching for machinery equipped with predictive maintenance and remote services technologies.
Business Intelligence
Relying on OEMs Through the Packaging Skills Gap
Packaging and processing companies are relying on OEMs for training, maintenance, and support amid worker shortages.
Some of the most intriguing and innovative examples of designers effectively unifying ranges of different products concern the clever use of certain elements of design architecture. One example is Lowes’ Sta-Green range of lawncare and garden products.
Package Design
Walking the Tightrope of Brand Family Package Design
Pack Expo
PMMI News
Emerson Renews Commitment to Advancing Packaging and Processing Industry Education
Tim Hortons' fiber-based hot beverage lid trial follows a successful pilot in Vancouver, where the company prevented the use of over 3.3 million plastic lids.
Sustainability
Tim Hortons, Duux, and Mera Introduce Paper-Based Packaging Innovations
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
New ebook focused on cartoning equipment
Read about the various types of cartoning equipment, how to select the right one, and common pitfalls to avoid. Plus, read equipment advice from CPGs for ultimate cartoning success.
Read More
New ebook focused on cartoning equipment
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Today’s CPG companies are faced with mounting challenges in their manufacturing operations. You have the data that could help you, but can you turn that data into knowledge? See how artificial intelligence can help. Learn what’s working for Pfizer, Post, and Smithfield.
Read More
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Products
Il5100 Ts
High-Performance Wrap Labeling System
Label-Aire's Inline 5100-TS Wrap Labeling System delivers speed, accuracy, and durability for full- and partial-wrap labeling in demanding environments.
Multi-Conveyor Unveils Height-Adjustable Conveyor
New Solutions for Reliable Data Management
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Sustainable Packaging
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning eBook
View more »