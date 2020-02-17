Chevron Seals

Harpak-ULMA introduces chevron seals with peelable side seals for flow-wrapping applications, specifically medical device packaging.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC.
Feb 17th, 2020
Chevron Pr Photo

Seals make cost-effective flow wrapping a feasible alternative for dimensional, larger, or bulky disposable products that require a strong, but easy-to-open seal.

Aseptic presentation is the single most important limitation of employing flow-wrapping for medical devices. Flow-wrapping is widely viewed as one of the most cost-effective methods for packaging high-profile products. However, in medical device applications it is more commonly applied to products where the product sterility of the outside of the product is not essential. For example, with flow-wrapping of infusion bags or IV sets, the fluid path is sterile and preserved by the device itself. It is also used in kits, where one or more devices are contained in an inner wrap that provides an adequate sterile barrier. Chevron sealing is ideally suited to dimensional, larger, or bulky disposable products, as they can challenge seal integrity on all four package sides. This capability is particularly important given recently updated ISO11607 guidelines that emphasize point of use aseptic presentation of terminally sterilized medical devices. The ISO updates were primarily to help manufacturers comply with EU Medical Device Regulations set to go into effect this year.

“Harpak-ULMA is committed to continuous innovation across all of our packaging platforms. We expect that introducing chevron seal capabilities in our flow wrapping solutions will be well-received by medical device customers seeking affordable, compliant packaging options,” said Kevin Roach, Harpak-ULMA CEO.

Companies in this article
Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC.
Videos from Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC.View all videos
Bakery and Confectionary Video
Bakery and Confectionary Video
Nov 8th, 2019
ULMA Flow Pack Solution - Chevron Seal - Surgical Kit
ULMA Flow Pack Solution - Chevron Seal - Surgical Kit
Oct 17th, 2019
UPA Fully Automated Packaging Solutions. COBOTS
UPA Fully Automated Packaging Solutions. COBOTS
Jun 3rd, 2019
Chevron Pr Photo
Chevron Seals
Harpak-ULMA introduces chevron seals with peelable side seals for flow-wrapping applications, specifically medical device packaging.
Feb 17th, 2020
Examples of packages to be printed by Keystone on the new S10 press.
Nanographic Press to Connecticut Converter
Feb 14th, 2020
Walki Web
Walki Group Licenses Earth Coating Technology
Walki Group entered into a license agreement with Smart Planet Technologies for the use of Earth Coating in a number of next generation environmental packaging applications.
Feb 11th, 2020
Ch&acirc;teau Gaby labels produced by Great Lakes Label
Embossed Labels for Wine and Spirits
Great Lakes Label offers embossed labels for wine and spirits using digital and flexographic presses. It uses UV and/or water based inks with up to 14 color printing capability to create the labels.
Feb 10th, 2020
The overall design for Marie&rsquo;s Market Reserve features hand-drawn illustrations, and clean and modern typography, along with bright colors to support a fresh, gourmet feel.
Ingredient Illustrations for Salad Dressing Evoke Fresh-Market Experience
Marie’s Salad Dressing uses a small-batch, freshly-crafted identity for its new sub-brand, Marie’s Market Reserve, a product made with ‘carefully selected gourmet ingredients.’
Feb 7th, 2020
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
Rohrer Eco Combo
Recycled Blister Packaging
Rohrer launches ecoCombo, a sustainable blister package that uses 50% PCR content in the thermoformed blisters and a minimum of 65% PCR content in the blister boards.
Feb 6th, 2020
Each carton included stats on the most recent game and the Packers&rsquo; record that week within the division. It also used AR technology to allow consumers to collect stickers and take selfies with their favorite M&amp;M&rsquo;S characters, as well as unlock exclusive content.
A Touchdown for Mars Wrigley’s Connected M&M’S NFL Pack
At the AIPIA World Congress, Mars Wrigley and WestRock detail a pilot that used digital printing and Augmented Reality for a collectible, connected M&M’S pack in Green Bay, WI.
Dec 6th, 2019
Dsc 9599
All-Paper Blister Package
The Alloyd Division of Sonoco introduces EnviroSense PaperBlister, an all-paper retail blister package designed as an alternative to traditional thermoformed plastic blister packages.
Feb 5th, 2020
Great Lakes2
Great Lakes Label Celebrated 25th Anniversary
Great Lakes Label, a Michigan-based label manufacturer, celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2019.
Feb 4th, 2020
Cropped Logo
C-P Flexible Packaging Launches New Website
C-P Flexible Packaging announces the launch of a new website with unique tools and resources designed for brands, copackers, and others utilizing flexible packaging.
Feb 4th, 2020
Pttf Logo Jpg
Special Historical Exhibit Coming to PACK EXPO International
In a major undertaking this year in Chicago, PACK EXPO International sponsor PMMI is creating an interactive display on the history of packaging.
Feb 4th, 2020
Hero 2 Parfait Shadow No Backing Cmyk
Dessert Packaging
Placon introduced its Crystal Seal reFresh Parfait Line specifically for parfaits and similar dessert products. Available in 8- or 12-oz cup sizes with flat, dome, or pedestal lid options.
Feb 4th, 2020
Cannabis Cloud Buster
Embossed Wallet for Sublingual Strip
A recurring theme when it comes to packaging of cannabis is the transition from having an army of people in manual mode to an operation where automated or semi-automated systems reduce the amount of packaging that’s done by hand.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Rick Pallante
Baumer Names President of U.S. and Canada Subsidiary
Baumer hhs promoted Richard Pallante to President of its U.S. and Canada subsidiary.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Ben Miyares
2020 Perspectives on 2030 Packaging
Should these packaging visions come to pass, packagers and their packaging technology vender/partners will continue to find efficient, sustainable ways to identify, protect, and distribute products to their consumer and industrial customers.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Boyer&apos;s Food Markets is the first to use the new Eeasy Lid for jars of its Darci&apos;s private-label pasta sauces.
New Pasta Sauce Jar Lid is 40% Easier to Open
Regional grocer debuts new lid for its vacuum-packed sauce jar that uses a proprietary push-button technology that makes it easier for consumers to open the jar.
Feb 1st, 2020
Get Labels Logo Pi 011519 01
AstroNova Launches GetLabels Brand
AstroNova, a manufacturer of data visualization technologies, announced the launch of GetLabels, the newest brand in its product identification family.
Jan 31st, 2020
Pw 9685061 Ecophane Press Release 6 3
Biodegradable PET Film
Terphane introduces Ecophane biodegradable PET film designed to accelerate the decomposition of the material by up to 95% in landfill conditions, transforming the plastic into a natural fertilizer.
Jan 29th, 2020
Primary packaging for the .75g Big Dog and .35g Mini Dog pre-rolls.
Packaging is the Vehicle in Dogwalkers’ Brand Journey
Cannabis brand gets a full redesign that results in a discreet, convenient packaging system with a distinguished, time-tested feel. It uniquely uses color to communicate not only to consumers, but also to stakeholders throughout the value chain.
Jan 28th, 2020
More in Design
Systech Logo
OZNaturals Selects Systech Brand Protection Suite to Secure Products
Systech announced that OZNaturals, a manufacturer of natural skincare, selected the Systech Brand Protection Suite to secure its products from counterfeiting and diversion.
Jan 27th, 2020
48976496648 Ce768e190e O
DS Smith Opens New Manufacturing Plant
DS Smith announced the opening of its state-of-the-art 550,000 sq-ft manufacturing facility in Lebanon, IN.
Jan 24th, 2020
The redesign, which included packaging for the company&rsquo;s Original Honey Smoked Fish and five other flavors, &lsquo;is highly inspired by the original, with a design that takes its cues from old fish market signage.&rsquo;
Salmon with a Smile: Fish Brand’s Bold Personality Captured in Redesign
New label graphics for Honey Smoked Fish Co.’s salmon products evokes the original founder’s ‘big personality,’ while taking its cues from old fish market signage.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Imperial Printing
Imperial Printing Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., a custom folding carton manufacturer, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
Jan 23rd, 2020
The Absolut Comeback bottle was designed to to promote and visualize the benefits of recycling.
Broken Glass Makes a Comeback in Limited Edition Absolut Bottle
Made from pieces of broken, recycled glass, the Absolut Comeback bottle is created to encourage recycling and a more circular lifestyle among the vodka producer’s consumers.
Jan 22nd, 2020
0
ePac Flexible Packaging’s Boston Plant Receives SQF Certification
ePac Flexible Packaging announced that its Boston-based manufacturing facility received the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program Certification.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Colbert Operations Manager Jeff MacDougall (far l.), and Production Manager Pat Gibbons (lt. blue shirt) work with Colbert&rsquo;s press operators on the new RMGT press.
Colbert Packaging Installs New State-of-the-Art RMGT Printing Press
Further demonstrating ongoing capital investment and increased capacity for customers.
Jan 21st, 2020
MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging) preserves food and extends shelf life
MAP Leads Fresh Food Preservation Methods
Modified Atmosphere Packaging is prevalent among participants of a new PMMI Business Intelligence report, but technologies such as High Pressure Processing (HPP) are continuing to expand as well.
Jan 20th, 2020
Dr. R. Andrew Hurley, PhD
Progressive Disclosure: The Full-Course Meal of Packaging
Progressive disclosure of information about a product through on-pack labels and instructions contained within the packaging enhances the consumer’s experience one action at a time.
Jan 20th, 2020
Brillo sculpture from 1964 not only pays homage to beautiful package graphics, the Brillo boxes were produced in a &apos;factory&apos; and displayed like products on a store shelf.
The Power of Iconic Package Design
Warhol retrospective at Chicago’s Art Institute recalls how iconic brands and their alluring package design inspired the pop art movement and catapulted the artist into history.
Jan 18th, 2020
Fpa2019
FPA Publishes Annual Report to the Members
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) published its latest Report to the Members that provides an overview of the many initiatives and activities FPA conducts on behalf of its members.
Jan 17th, 2020
News Moda Partnership
Amcor Announces Partnership with Moda
Amcor announced its partnership with New Zealand-based Moda vacuum packaging systems in North America and Latin America to offer innovative packaging solutions.
Jan 16th, 2020