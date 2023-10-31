The new paper cup for Nissan Foods' Cup Noodles will be made with 40% recycled fiber, will no longer require a plastic wrap, and will feature a sleeve made with 100% recycled paper.

Nissin Foods USA has announced that it is replacing the current polystyrene cup for its Cup Noodles ramen noodle soup with a new paper cup that will debut in early 2024. According to the company, this is a historic change for the brand, which has been in the PS cup since its U.S. introduction in 1973. The updated packaging for the on-the-go product is now microwavable, making the brand even more convenient for consumers to enjoy.

“Since its invention more than 50 years ago, Cup Noodles has become a cultural mainstay and a staple in households around the world,” says Michael Price, president and chief executive officer of Nissin Foods USA. “And while Cup Noodles will continue to have that same satisfying taste and iconic look, we continue to find ways to evolve the brand to support the current needs of our consumers, the environment, and the world. This updated packaging and the new paper cup marks an important milestone for Cup Noodles and a key step in our environmental commitment.”

The new packaging will be rolled out across all flavors of Cup Noodles. Additionally, the cup will be made with 40% recycled fiber, no longer require a plastic wrap, and feature a sleeve made with 100% recycled paper. The new packaging is PS-free, removing the use of this plastic from the entire company portfolio.

In addition, for the first time ever, Cup Noodles will be microwavable, no longer requiring boiling water, thus significantly reducing cooking time, which Nissan says will allow consumers an even more convenient way to enjoy and cook their favorite instant ramen. Easily heated in two minutes and 15 seconds, the new packaging delivers a reliable, hassle-free meal option.