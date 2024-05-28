New Tool: ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Turning Barilla Pasta Boxes Into Packaging for E-Commerce shipments

Learn which organization guru lent her expertise to Barilla, promoting waste reduction and offering a sustainable, reusable alternative to recycling.

May 28, 2024
Barilla 6650e89070c10

On World Recycling Day, the Barilla Group unveiled its innovative collaboration with Marie Kondo, the celebrated Japanese ‘queen of decluttering’ and author, in the ‘Secondhand Box’ initiative. This project, developed by LePub Italy, aims to transform Barilla’s pasta packaging for various pasta types and sizes ranging from 500g to 1kg into sustainable shipping containers for second-hand clothing. Kondo lends her expertise through video tutorials, instructing consumers on how to repurpose their pasta boxes, promoting waste reduction and offering a sustainable alternative to recycling the packaging. This initiative aligns with Barilla’s sustainability goals and encourages consumers to participate in environmentally responsible practices by giving a second life to packaging. The initiative has gained further traction through social media, leveraging the influence of global talents and influencers who adopt Kondo’s folding techniques to prepare their clothing shipments. Barilla expressed that this project is a testament to their dedication to environmental stewardship and a broader effort to lessen packaging waste. 

Related Stories
Gatorade Water was introduced in February and is available in two sizes—1L and 700 mL with sports cap—both online and in stores nationwide.
Package Design
New Brand World Conceived for Gatorade Water
Mark Hodgins
Materials & Containers
Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Announces New Senior Vice President of Market
John Wilson
Flexible Packaging
TIPA Appoints John Wilson as Commercial Director for North America
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 6644d93329536
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Maxresdefault 662946d4be5a2
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Pt Labeling 2024 Thumbnail
Coding, Printing & Labeling
10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Pt17 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
What are the Different Types of Multipacking Equipment?
View more »
Top Stories
Lack of communication during planning and preparation can cause disruption in machine startups.
Business Intelligence
Key Factors to Ensure a Successful Vertical Startup
A vertical startup can make or break a new machine installation. Industry executives shared the top considerations to ensure success in starting up a new line.
Cartridge filling on the groninger line.
Primary Packaging
Nonprofit Civica Installs New High-value Filling Lines for Essential Medicines
Pmmi
PMMI News
PMMI Member Companies Rally Behind Student Teams for the FIRST Robotics Challenges
Stephanie Strategos Polis, VP, communications at the Plastics Industry Assn. (PLASTICS)
Recycling
Turning the Tide: PLASTICS’ Campaign Battles Recycling Myths
Ready Meal Packaging End-of-Line of the Next-Generation
Sponsor Content
Ready Meal Packaging End-of-Line of the Next-Generation
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Today’s CPG companies are faced with mounting challenges in their manufacturing operations. You have the data that could help you, but can you turn that data into knowledge? See how artificial intelligence can help. Learn what’s working for Pfizer, Post, and Smithfield.
Read More
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
New ebook focused on cartoning equipment
Read about the various types of cartoning equipment, how to select the right one, and common pitfalls to avoid. Plus, read equipment advice from CPGs for ultimate cartoning success.
Read More
New ebook focused on cartoning equipment
Products
Adjustable Height Common Top Of Case By Multi Conveyor Digital
Multi-Conveyor Unveils Height-Adjustable Conveyor
“Let’s just raise and lower the entire conveyor end!” Multi-Conveyor introduces adjustable height conveyor for “common top of case” packing.
New Solutions for Reliable Data Management
Automatic Inspection Machine for BFS Cards
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Home
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning eBook
View more »