Turning Barilla Pasta Boxes Into Packaging for E-Commerce shipments

On World Recycling Day, the Barilla Group unveiled its innovative collaboration with Marie Kondo, the celebrated Japanese ‘queen of decluttering’ and author, in the ‘Secondhand Box’ initiative. This project, developed by LePub Italy, aims to transform Barilla’s pasta packaging for various pasta types and sizes ranging from 500g to 1kg into sustainable shipping containers for second-hand clothing. Kondo lends her expertise through video tutorials, instructing consumers on how to repurpose their pasta boxes, promoting waste reduction and offering a sustainable alternative to recycling the packaging. This initiative aligns with Barilla’s sustainability goals and encourages consumers to participate in environmentally responsible practices by giving a second life to packaging. The initiative has gained further traction through social media, leveraging the influence of global talents and influencers who adopt Kondo’s folding techniques to prepare their clothing shipments. Barilla expressed that this project is a testament to their dedication to environmental stewardship and a broader effort to lessen packaging waste.