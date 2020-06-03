RRD Produces Face Shields to Protect Customers and Communities

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD) announced it shifted some of the production at its packaging facilities in Greensboro, NC and Reynosa, Mexico to create face shieldsfor single-users to protect businesses and communities across the country.

Jun 3rd, 2020
The company is currently able to produce approximately a million pieces per week by completely automating the production cycle.

“A point of pride at RRD is our ability to be nimble and shift operations to address the changing needs of our clients,” said John Pecaric, President, RRD Business Services. “As businesses begin to ramp up, their number one need is to keep employees and customers safe. RRD has been able to address that need by converting some of our existing packaging equipment to produce face shields for companies seeking to protect their essential workers.”

RRD’s face shields are intended to be used as a standalone personal-use face shield, for either a single user or single use. The shields, which cover the entire facial area, can be custom printed with branding and messaging and are made from recyclable 18pt solid bleached board (SBS) with a 4-5mm polystyrene plastic film viewing area.


Jun 3rd, 2020
Headband used for face shields.
StackTeck Responds to Urgent Request for Face Shields
Stack Teck Systems has been responding to demands for increased volumes for medical applications, in one case delivering a stack mold solution in 3½ weeks for Novolex.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Joyce Fassl Photo2 Copy
Virtual Reality Is Now the Real Deal
We are fortunate to live in an era where digital communication is quick and easy, and allows some of us to keep our jobs while working at home. In the near future, remote work will not be considered working virtually.
Jun 1st, 2020
Iq Logo 1 Pos
Software Safely Manages Potentially Virus-Carrying Packaging
As the apparel retail industry opens its doors, phased re-openings hinge on a safe shopping environment. Inventory Quarantine software from Checkpoint ensures incoming inventory rests long enough to negate virus transmission on packaging.
May 29th, 2020
Jorge Izquierdo breaks down the present state of the industry, with a positive eye towards a post COVID-19 world.
OEM COVID-19 #11 - State of the Packaging & Processing Industry
PMMI's Jorge Izquierdo predicts promising times ahead for packaging and processing despite current COVID-19 climate
May 29th, 2020
The wearable Kinexon SafeTag warns the user, audibly and visually, when the physical distance with another employee has been compromised.
Technology Steps Forward for Social Distancing
As more manufacturers are allowed to resume production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping their workers distanced will be key to keeping them healthy. Here are some innovations to help achieve that.
May 28th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 27 At 3 31 37 Pm
Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems to Host Virtual Exhibit Hall
Online showcase brings a complete packaging equipment experience directly to customers.
May 27th, 2020
Peter Buczynsky, Vice President &amp; General Manager of Pharmaworks blister packaging machinery with PPE face shield.
Packaging Industry fights Covid-19
ProMach company launches collaborative packaging industry effort to donate protective face shields
May 27th, 2020
Hp 18980 Hcp Cold Chain Thermometer
Cold Chain Council Introduces First Webinar
The webinar will be held Tuesday, Jun. 23 at 11 AM CST with speakers sharing examples and insight into how a new evolution of the supply chain is being forged under the pressure of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
May 26th, 2020
Hand Santizer Spray
Doctors Kline and Green Launch New BoV Spray and Aerosol Foam Hand Sanitizers
In response to extreme demand for hand sanitizer solutions, the Doctors Kline and Green brand have officially launched two new alcohol-based formulas, both in easy to dispense pressurized packaging.
May 22nd, 2020
Tufftalk M Cnc Shop Alyssa
Technology Built for the Open Road Hits the Plant Floor
General Mills turns to Sena Technologies—known for its Bluetooth motorcycle helmets—to train machine operators while social distancing.
May 22nd, 2020
Sitma Masks (5)
Sitma Machinery Packages Masks in Sustainable Paper
Sitma offered its skills, machinery, and workforce to package a supply of over 30.0000 masks for the Municipalities of Castelvetro and Vignola, in Modena area (northern Italy).
May 21st, 2020
Microb Blaster2400
Air Sanitizers
Fogg Filler’s Microb-Blaster UV-C air sanitizers are designed to provide an active layer of protection against airborne viruses for shared work and public indoor spaces.
May 21st, 2020
Abb Service Restart Image
ABB Offers Support Package to Customers Resuming Operations
ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation business launched a special package of digital solutions as well as virtual and field service support initiatives to help businesses restart production lines that may have been idle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 19th, 2020
Getty Images 124460253
Economic Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Discussing the current economic outlook amidst a “double black swan event,” Alex Chausovsky of ITR Economics presented “Guidance in an Uncertain Economy” last week as part of PMMI’s Executive Leadership Conference.
May 18th, 2020
Glenroy&rsquo;s staff working inside its manufacturing facilities.
Glenroy Recognizes Its Workers During COVID-19
Glenroy Inc. initiated a campaign to recognize its manufacturing staff as heroes who come to work every day to continue to produce flexible packaging for essential products such as food, medical supplies, sanitizers, and soap.
May 18th, 2020
BIC North America will be producing 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its factory in Milford, Conn.
BIC Uses Plastic Packaging Materials to Produce PPE
Global CPG BIC gears up to produce 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its Connecticut facility, using plastic packaging materials and scrap plastic from its lighter products.
May 18th, 2020
Direct digital printing on aluminum cans is what made this slogan-and-rainbow campaign possible.
Direct Digital Print Brings AR Experience to Beverage Cans
By printing a QR code on the side of aluminum beverage cans, this Canadian firm and three partnering beverage producers are lifting spirits in this time of pandemic.
May 18th, 2020
Prevention first: Disinfectants help to contain the coronavirus.
Production of Disinfectants with Busch Vacuum Technology
A customer of Busch Vacuum Solutions in Canada recently changed its manufacturing from producing sealants for the construction industry to producing disinfectants to aid in the COVID-19 fight.
May 13th, 2020
Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management
Supply Chains Race to Match Shifting COVID-19 Consumer Behavior
Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management, discusses what retailers can expect in terms of changing consumer behavior—namely a shift away from commercial/foodservice, and toward e-commerce and retail.
May 12th, 2020
Bunting Essential Egv
Bunting-Elk Grove Village Stays Strong Despite COVID-19 Disruptions
Bunting-Elk Grove Village’s online retail website, BuyMagnets.com, has been able to maintain business as usual despite COVID-19 disruptions in other states.
May 11th, 2020
Pepsicolockupbrands 2line
PepsiCo Opens Two New E-Commerce Outlets
PepsiCo launches new direct-to-consumer offerings to deliver food and beverage products and meet increased demand amid pandemic.
May 11th, 2020
Ess Covid 19 Flex Filler Filling Side
Flexible Filler/Capper for Vials and Small Bottles
ESS announces the FC Series flexible filler/capper for vials and small bottles. Model FC60 handles up to 60 vials/min and Model FC120 fills 120 vials/min.
May 11th, 2020
Op X Horizontal
Food Processing and Packaging Industry Turns to Remote Access and Virtual Factory Acceptance Tests
OpX Leadership network takes a key role in preparing CPGs and OEMs for life after Covid-19 with tools on Remote Access and Virtual FATs.
May 8th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020
Covid19 Getty Images 1205740031
COVID-19 Survey: Early Results Reflect CPGs’ Current Resolve, Future Uncertainty
At press time, survey responses indicate that companies producing packaged goods are handling the disruptions, and though strained, supply chains remain intact. But when asked to forecast the future, there’s less consensus.
May 7th, 2020
NCC&apos;s Kevin Mauger refuses to let the pandemic dampen his company&apos;s mission or spirit.
OEM COVID-19 #10 - Culture Eases NCC’s COVID-19 Response
NCC's Kevin Mauger offers UnPACKED with PMMI podcast a reassuring voice in a sea of uncertainty.
May 7th, 2020
Alessandro Stiffan, Schib&rsquo;s General Manager, stands with Schib flow wrapper.
Schib Packaging Lends Equipment to Package Face Masks
Schib Packaging, a BW Flexible Systems brand and a Barry-Wehmiller company, is lending a CO-50 flow wrapper machine to an Italian-based contractor to package face masks.
May 6th, 2020
By early April, online grocery ordering was continuing to surge, with 51% of shoppers placing an order in the four weeks ending April 7.
COVID-19 Spurs Wave of Changes in Consumer Shopping Behavior
Consumer survey documents quickly shifting food shopping behaviors in response to COVID-19 and explores whether these habits will continue post-pandemic.
May 5th, 2020
Placon Face Shield Alliance 01
Placon Introduces Face Shield Alliance
Placon has scaled up production rapidly in multiple internal and external manufacturing facilities to help get plastic face shield PPE to healthcare workers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
May 5th, 2020
Logo
COVID-19: Rohrer Corp. Stays Positive, Contributes to Charities
Rohrer Corp.’s, eight North America facilities have remained open to support critical businesses, including packaging for medical supplies, face shields, and more.
May 4th, 2020
Eric G
We’re All Apart, and All Together
You don’t need me to tell you that the pandemic is creating a weird situation.
May 1st, 2020