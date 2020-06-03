RRD Produces Face Shields to Protect Customers and Communities

The company is currently able to produce approximately a million pieces per week by completely automating the production cycle.

“A point of pride at RRD is our ability to be nimble and shift operations to address the changing needs of our clients,” said John Pecaric, President, RRD Business Services. “As businesses begin to ramp up, their number one need is to keep employees and customers safe. RRD has been able to address that need by converting some of our existing packaging equipment to produce face shields for companies seeking to protect their essential workers.”

RRD’s face shields are intended to be used as a standalone personal-use face shield, for either a single user or single use. The shields, which cover the entire facial area, can be custom printed with branding and messaging and are made from recyclable 18pt solid bleached board (SBS) with a 4-5mm polystyrene plastic film viewing area.



