Bunting-DuBois Provides Custom Magnets and Magnetic Assemblies for Critical Medical Devices

During the COVID-19 crisis, Bunting-DuBois has remained operational to manufacture custom magnets and magnetic assemblies for Critical Medical Devices.

Bunting Magnetics Co.
Apr 27th, 2020
Bunting Du Bois Essential Covid19

Bunting-DuBois’ custom magnets and magnetic assemblies are part of critical medical devices, including ventilators. Bunting’s products are in extremely high demand right now, and its staff is working diligently to fulfill the orders of its customers.

Many other vendors are struggling right now due to supply chain disruptions. Fortunately, Bunting-DuBois has not been negatively affected by these disruptions, as Bunting-DuBois has always made sure to structure a diverse supply chain that does not rely on any singular source. Specifically, our supply chain for compression bonded and injection molded magnets does not rely on China, which was the first country to be hit hard by COVID-19 disruptions. Our diverse supply chain provides us with raw materials for magnets that are then mixed, pressed, cured, painted, and assembled within our USA manufacturing plant. Our manufacturing supply chain structure allows us to provide essential magnets and magnetic assemblies when so many other companies have been forced to a halt during COVID-19.

Ventilators are particularly critical, in-demand products at this time. Magnets from Bunting-DuBois are used in rotors for blower motors that are a key part of a ventilator’s construction. These blower motors create the air that helps people breathe, and are key to the survival of patients battling COVID-19. Aside from ventilators, Bunting-DuBois provides magnets for other medical needs as well. Our magnets are being used in hospital water filtration systems, virus testing equipment, and personal protective equipment (PPE). Bunting-DuBois has seen a greatly increased demand for magnets used in these types of applications, and our intact supply chain and expert engineering and manufacturing team allows us to meet demand and fill orders promptly.

“It’s a great feeling to know that we are providing products that are sustaining life and saving lives,” said Don Lindstrom, General Manager at Bunting-DuBois. “During this critical time of need, we are able to support key manufacturers of critical care equipment as they ramp-up production. Our magnets and magnetic assemblies go into medical equipment that provides life-saving treatment of those who have been infected and helps to prevent the further spread of the virus.”

Bunting Du Bois Essential Covid19
