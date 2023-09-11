Be Wowed by Packaging and Processing Innovations
Robotic Case Packer Offers Loading, Case-Style Flexibility

Equipped with delta and ganty robots, BluePrint Automation’s 300v can load cases both horizontally and vertically and can handle a range of case styles.

Anne Marie Mohan
Sep 11, 2023
BluePrint Automation 300v packaging robotics
BluePrint Automation's Spider 300v robotic case loader is being shown for the first time in the Americas at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.

Being exhibited for the first time in the Americas at PACK EXPO Las Vegas is BluePrint Automations Spider 300v, a vision-guided, dual-robot, case-loading system that enables packagers to perform both vertical and horizontal case loading on the same line. The system allows for random product arrival at high speeds, with 3D vision-guided delta pick-and-place robots loading cases horizontally or orienting products on the conveyor for vertical loading with a gantry robot.

When loading cases horizontally, the 300v can allows for double case loading, single row and single case loading, double row with the pick-and-place robots. Built for speeds to 200 bags/min, the system offers quick changeover between recipes and can handle standard RSC cases, three-sided displays, shelf-ready cases, and other secondary containers.

As BluePrint shares, the Spider 300v is built with a new standard, modular frame that has been designed to reduce cost by minimizing wiring and “significantly minimizing” the footprint of the line by eliminating bulky external electric cabinets.

At the show, BluePrint will be demonstrating the machine as it top-loads pouches of flour mix into its Easy-D no tear-front, shelf-ready case. It will also vertically load the cases with the pouches into RSC cases, including single-face, double case load, and single-case, double-face load.


BluePrint Automation (BPA)
